Iain Stirling returns as a fictional version of himself in season 2 of ITV2 sitcom Buffering. Guest stars include Laura Whitmore, Sophie Duker, and Emily Atack

Season two of Buffering starring Iain Stirling as himself continues to deal with the angst of early adulthood - Iain and his flatmates attempt desperately to get their lives on track and grow up. The gang feel as though time is running out for them to learn how to be proper grown ups.

The first episode of the new season sees Iain try to cling onto his youth as he throws a blowout party for his flatshare. Later episodes find Iain having an awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend Olivia at a single’s night, attempting to impress his dad by pitching a ground-breaking primetime TV show, and reconnecting with a pal from his university days who has now gone sober.

Iain also does a lot of soul-searching about what he wants out of his professional and personal life. Not content with working on children’s show Flummox he aims for a career change, and tries to work up the courage to tell Olivia how he really feels about her. This is everything we know about Buffering season 2 and how to watch it:

When is Buffering season 2 on TV?

Season two of Buffering will begin airing on ITV2 on Monday 30 January at 10.05pm straight after Love Island ends. Episodes are half an hour long and will air at the same time weekly. All of season one is available to watch on ITVX now, and episodes from season two will be available on the platform shortly after they have first aired.

Cast of ITV2 sitcom Buffering

How many episodes are there in Buffering season 2?

Like season one, season two of Buffering will contain six episodes. As episodes air weekly, the season two finale will land on 6 March.

Who is in the cast of Buffering season 2?

Love Island narrator and former childrens’ TV presenter Iain Stirling plays a fictionalised version of himself. In Buffering he is still working in childrens’ TV and lives in a flatshare with four friends all navigating life in their late twenties.

Starring as Iain’s flatmates are Rosa Robson as Ashley, Jessie Cave as Rosie, Paul G Raymond as Greg, and Janine Harouni as Thalia. Comedy writer Steve Bugeja and actress Elena Saurel will both reprise their roles from season one as Finn, Iain’s irritating colleague, and Olivia, a TV producer with whom Iain has a complicated relationship.

Laura Whitmore guest stars in Buffering

Guest starring in season two are Iain’s real life wife and former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, presenter and comic actress Emily Atack, It’s a Sin star David Carlyle and After Life’s Tony Way. BBC Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom, Love Island season three contestant Tyne-Lexy Clarson, Taskmaster star Sophie Duker and Coronation Street cast member Gordon Kane will also appear.

Will there be a season 3 of Buffering?