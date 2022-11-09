The former health secretary will reportedly face the ‘Beastly Burrow’ Bushtucker Trial

Matt Hancock, was introduced to I’m a Celebrity viewers last night. The 44-year-old former health secretary and sitting MP for West Suffolk made a video appearance at the end of Tuesday’s (8 November) episode, with Hancock telling viewers: “When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me.”

The latecomer will appear in the jungle for the first time on Wednesday 9 November with ITV revealling that he will face the “Beastly Burrow” Bushtucker Trial.

Second newcomer comedian Seann Walsh, who is filling in for former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood is also expected to enter the jungle soon.

Hancock has been suspended as the Tory Whip for deciding to go into the jungle and has faced backlash for going on the show whilst working as a sitting MP. He will be provided access to his phone and laptop so he can keep in touch with his constituents.

So, what can we expect from Matt Hancock and why is he only entering the jungle now? Here’s everything you need to know.

Matt Hancock said viewers will see the ‘real me’ on the reality show (Photo: ITV)

Advertisement

Has Matt Hancock entered the jungle?

Hancock was introduced to viewers at the end of Tuesday night’s episode and is expected to make his first appearance on the show on Wednesday (9 November), three days after the new season kicked off on ITV.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly met with campers to tell them who would be taking part in the next Bushtucker trial. They told the contestants: “We can now reveal it is going to be none of you. That’s because two new arrivals are on their way and they will be taking part in the next trial.”

Describing it as the “worst kept secret on television” adding campers would be: “rolling out the welcome ‘mat’ for them soon”.

Making a video appearance at the end of Tuesday’s (8 November) episode the former health secretary told viewers: “When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in. People will see me warts and all. See the human side of the guy behind the podium. I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias, but I’m about to find out.”

ITV have reported that Hancock will face the “Beastly Burrow” Bushtucker Trial.

Advertisement

Who is the second new arrival?

The second new arrival teased by the presenters has been revealed to be comedian Seann Walsh, who appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and was caught up in a kissing scandal with professional dancer Katya Jones. Walsh is filling in for former Love Island star Oliva Attwood who had to leave the jungle on the advice of the programme’s medical team.

Why is Matt Hancock only entering the jungle now?

Advertisement

Hancock is a latecomer to the show, with other contestants entering on Sunday 6 November. It has not been confirmed why the former health secretary is joining later, however it could be health related, with The Sun reporting that the sitting MP might have the health condition trench foot.

A source revealed to the paper that Hancock had developed the condition whilst filming Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins and it might not have healed. They said: “When he was filming SAS Who Dares Wins in October, Matt got trench foot - in fact, a lot of the cast did. It can take up to six months to recover from that, so any water-based tasks or swimming trials would be bad news for his feet.”

Is he still an MP?

Hancock is still a sitting MP for West Suffolk and has been given access to his phone and laptop during his time in the jungle so that he can stay in touch with his constituents.

After it was announced that he had joined the reality TV series he was suspended as the Tory whip and faced backlash from members of parliament. He has not lost his seat and will instead sit as an independent until the whip is restored.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shared that he is “very disappointed” in the former health secretary adding that he should instead be “working hard” for his constituents.

Advertisement

Speaking at COP27 in Egypt he said: “I think politics is a noble profession, at its best – it can and should be – but it’s incumbent on politicians to earn people’s respect and trust. They do that by working hard for their constituents, as the vast majority of MPs do – that is why I was very disappointed with Matt’s decision.”

What time is I’m a Celeb on tonight?