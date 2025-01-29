Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new documentary follows the actor trying to tackle the issue over the past year.

Idris Elba is set to present a new documentary on BBC One. The hour long programme titled ‘Idris Elba: Our Knife Crime Crisis’ follows the actor who has been looking at ways to solve the UK’s knife crime problem over the previous 12 months.

The ‘Luther’ actor is an anti-knife crime campaigner, and co-founder of the Elba Hope Foundation. The foundation was c-founded with his wife Sabrina in 2022 and focuses on supporting initiatives related to agriculture, conservation, food security, youth advocacy, and social justice.

According to the Radio Times the actor, 52, confronts the reality of knife crime, speaking to victims, offenders, police and grieving families, in a quest to uncover how the cycle can be broken. Idris Elba speaks to King Charles and the Prime Minister about possible solutions, advocating for earlier interventions and highlighting successful initiatives that have had a positive impact.

Speaking to the BBC the actor explained: “Not all kitchen knives need to have a point on them, that sounds like a crazy thing to say," he adds, "but you can still cut your food without the point on your knife, which is an innovative way to look at it.”

Statistics analysed by the Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) showed A total of 507 children were treated in English hospitals for knife injuries in the 12 months to April 2024.

In September 2024 Idris Elba joined the Prime Minister and launched a new coalition to tackle knife crime and stop young people being dragged into violent gangs.

When is the Idris Elba documentary on TV?

Idris Elba: Our Knife Crime Crisis documentary airs on BBC One Wednesday January 29 from 9pm.

Who is Idris Elba married to and do they have kids?

Idris Elba is married to Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre. They married in Marrakesh, Morocco in April 2019. Elba also has a daughter and a son from previous relationships.

What is Idris Elba’s net worth?

The British actor, producer, singer, rapper, and DJ who has an estimated net worth of $50 million. This is thanks to his film and TV roles such as Thor, The Suicide Squad, The Wire and Luther. As well as his music projects.

Will Idris Elba be the next James Bond?

He may be one of the British public's top choices to take on the role of James Bond but sadly Idris Elba shut down rumours he will be the next Bond. It seems it is a definite no from the actor.

