I’m a Celeb viewers have been left less than impressed after the stars taking part in tonight’s bushtucker trial were changed, despite their votes.

At the end of last night's (November 28) episode of the hugely popular ITV reality show, which sees famous faces give up all their luxuries and live in the Australian jungle for a few weeks, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly revelaed to the campmates that viewers had decided that Barry McGuigan and Oti Mabuse would be doing tonight’s (November 29) bushtucker trial.

But then in the spin-off show, I'm A Celebrity Upacked, hosts Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers revealed that McGuigan would no longer be doing the trial, called Tanks of Torture, and Melvin Odoom would be taking his place. But, they did not explain why.

Fans took to X to express their confusion, with many simply saying ‘I thought Oti and Barry were doing the trial? Some fans also took to Reddit to discuss why they thought the line-up was changed.

One speculated: "I reckon producers told Barry he'd have trouble seeing things in the trial so he decided not to do it." Others simply said they thought it was simply due to the fact Odoom was yet to face a trial - and welcomed the idea that after tonight’s episode all of the campmates will have done at least one trial.

Melvin Odoom is doing his first trial on tonight’s (November 29) I’m a Celebrity - but that’s not what viewers were expecting. Photo by ITV. | ITV

An official ITV press release states: “Barry originally agreed to do the trial but Melvin asked if he could take his place since he's not done a trial yet, Barry was happy to oblige. You'll see this play out in tonight's show."

In a preview of episode, the Mabuse and Odoom are seen standing in a tank of while working together to get the stars off of a maze - while surrounding by various bugs and creatires.

To make matters worse they also have a creepy crawlies walking around a helmet around their head. Donnelly tells them that there are eels in the water with them and there are also spiders.

I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX