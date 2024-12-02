Dean McCullough became the second campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 32, was given the boot last night (Sunday 1 December) by the public after 17 days in the Aussie jungle. Speaking about his time in the camp, Dean told Ant and Dec: "I have really, really soaked up this whole experience, all the trials, you know, the things that I faced. I got stuck in at camp, done a bit of everything, and I really, really, really enjoyed it.

"And when I woke up this morning, I thought, if I go today, I am over the moon because I've not missed out on anything." Dean quickly became a target for the public on the Bushtucker Trial votes due to his relentless screaming and fussing during challenges.

They nominated him for six trials in a row - quitting two of them by yelling, "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!". He was finally given a night off when viewers opted for Sun columnist Jane Moore and ex-Love Islander Maura Higgins to have a go instead.

Dean McCullough became the second campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity. (Photo: ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA Wire)

He was no stranger to drama in camp either. Dean clashed with Corrie actor Alan Halsall, 42, who woke him up to make him do his chores. And he had a strop over his latest chore of collecting water for camp, whining about how strenuous it is.

Fans shared their reactions on X, formerly Twitter, of the latest I’m A Celebrity eviction. Many were over the moon at Dean’s departure. One wrote: “Finally we got rid of Dean!!”. Another said on X: “Me sleeping peacefully tonight knowing I won't have to watch Dean anymore”. A third posted: “Never been prouder of this country for getting rid of Dean and Jane first - thanks lads”.

While some rushed to defend Dean over the hate he is garnering on social media. One person wrote on X: “The Dean hate on here is absolutely wild. People acting like he’s murdered someone in that jungle, calm down guys!”.

Another said: “The hate and bullying for Dean on here is shocking. I really can't see why! The camp won't be as good to watch with him gone”.