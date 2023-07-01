Dougray Scott and Joanna Vanderham star in Crime, ITV's adaptation of Irvine Welsh's 2008 novel of the same name

Crime, a television adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel of the same name, is finally making its ITV1 television debut after nearly 18 months as an online-only streaming exclusive.

The series, which stars Dougray Scott and Joanna Vanderham amongst others, follows a troubled Scottish detective as he investigates the disappearance and possible abduction of a young schoolgirl. It’s been met with much acclaim since it was first released, with NationalWorld’s own Steven Ross particularly effusive about the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Irvine Welsh’s Crime ahead of its television debut this June.

What is Crime about?

The official ITV synopsis for Crime explains that “the abduction of a young girl, Britney Hamil, from an Edinburgh street pushes DI Ray Lennox to his breaking point, but the detective is desperate to know what happened to this child. He is driven by the secret, long hidden within him, of an abuse that touched his very soul.”

“His passion comes at a cost, however, and Lennox’ relationships grow distant – steadily are replaced by a descent into the bottle. Lennox is driven to look deep inside himself, a spiral from which he may not emerge.”

Who stars in Crime?

Dougray Scott as DI Ray Lennox and Joanna Vanderham as DS Amanda Drummond in Crime, a mountain range in the distance behind them (Credit: ITV)

Dougray Scott plays DI Ray Lennox, the obsessive detective investigating Britney Hamil’s disappearance. Scott is perhaps best known for appearing in films like Mission: Impossible II and My Week with Marilyn, as well as television series such as Batwoman and Desperate Housewives. He’s previously been attached to play Wolverine and James Bond, but ultimately portrayed neither.

Joanna Vanderham plays DS Amanda Drummond, Lennox’s partner. Vanderham has previously starred in the television films Man in an Orange Shirt and The Boy with the Topknot, as well as the series Legends of Tomorrow and Warrior. Most recently, she appeared in the crime thriller The Control Room.

They’re joined by Ken Stott (The Hobbit) as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal, Angela Griffin (Waterloo Road) as Trudi Love, Jamie Sives (Guilt) as DI Dougie Gillam, Derek Riddell (Happy Valley) as Richie Gulliver, Rebecca Root (The Rising) as Lauren Fairchild, and John Simm (Grace) as Gareth Horsborough amongst others.

Who writes and directs Crime?

Crime was co-written by Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh, adapting Welsh’s 2008 novel of the same name. Welsh is perhaps most famous for writing the novels Trainspotting and Glue; Cavanagh, meanwhile, is a frequent collaborator of Welsh’s, with the pair co-writing television and film projects including Creation Stories, Dose, and Wedding Belles.

David Blair (The Street, Takin’ Over the Asylum) and James Strong (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) each directed a number of episodes of Crime.

Is there a trailer for Crime?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Crime?

Crime begins its television broadcast on ITV1 on Saturday 1 July at 10:05pm, with new episodes following at the same time each week thereafter. You can also still watch the full series as a boxset on ITVX and Britbox.

How many episodes are there?

Crime is a six-part drama, with each episode running to around 50 minutes long.

Where is Crime filmed?

Crime is set in Edinburgh, which is where much of production was based. In addition to that, however, a lot of filming also took place in nearby Glasgow, with key scenes recorded in Glasgow’s West End on Horselethill Road and Rosslyn Terrace.

Will there be a second series of Crime?

Yes, there will! It was confirmed in 2022 that Crime would return for a second series, with filming beginning in October of last year. The series doesn’t have a set return date just yet, but it’s anticipated that it’ll release in late 2023.

Why should I watch Crime?

It’s one to watch if you enjoy this particular genre of crime drama, or if you’re a big fan of Irvine Welsh’s writing more broadly.