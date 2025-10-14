Emmerdale fans have been left “fuming” as the soap has been removed from the ITV schedule once again.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire-set soap will not air as normal on Tuesday evening (October 14), with the episode also missing from the early release schedule.

ITV is instead picking up live coverage of England’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia, which kicks off at 7.45pm. Coverage of the match will come live from Riga, hosted by Mark Pougatch and featuring Roy Keane and Ian Wright on analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match coverage will be shown on ITV1, STV and ITVX from 7pm, taking over Emmerdale’s normal timeslot on Tuesday. The soap was also pulled from schedules last week, with ITV also picking up coverage of the friendly match between England and Wales last Thursday (October 9).

The move angered viewers of the ITV soap. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “I certainly don't care about the football when it knocks Emmerdale off the TV schedule.”

Another said: “I see #Emmerdale is being shelved again for football! Such a shame #itv. You could just as easily let us fans watch it on #itvx!”, while another person added: “Why do us soap fans get punished everytime there is an international football match on (a friendly at that), there is [sic] enough channels to show both.”

Emmerdale fans will be able to tune back into the soap when it returns to screen in its usual timeslot of 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 15 on ITV1 and STV. The early release of the episodes on ITVX, STV Player, and YouTube will also return from 7am the same day.