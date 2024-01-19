Anushka Asthana spoke to Labour leader Keir Statrmer, hopeful next UK Prime Minister, on IT documentary Up Close

Up Close with Keir Starmer is the first of two ITV documentary specials following the leaders of the UK’s largest political parties - the first episode focused on the Labour leader, whilst episode two will feature Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

With a general election likely in the offing later this year, ITV commissioned special programmes that shine a spotlight on the top contenders to lead the country. ITV News deputy political editor Anushka Asthana followed Starmer for three months to gain a better understanding of his vision for Britain and how he operates as a politician and as a person.

Keir Starmer speaks about Corbyn, Thatcher and his time at the CPS on ITV doc Up Close

What did Keir Starmer say on Up Close?

In the documentary, Starmer discussed his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn. He said that he didn’t think the Labour Leader could have won the 2019 election, and that he didn’t vote for him in 2015 or 2016, instead choosing to resign.

He added that he served in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet as Brexit Secretary because “I took the view that what then followed in the next few years was going to be felt for generations. And that I thought it was my responsibility to play a full part in that.”

Starmer also reflected on his time as head of the Crown Prosecution Service, and admitted that “mistakes were made” during that time, but that the Conservatives would not find a smoking gun to use against him as election campaigning gets under way.

He was also asked about his decision to praise Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, in which he wrote that “[set] loose our natural entrepreneurialism”. In the documentary he qualified the statement, saying “What she did was a clarity of mission and purpose. But actually what she did was very destructive.”

Where can you watch Keir Starmer: Up Close?

Keir Starmer: Up Close aired on ITV on January 18 and is available to stream now on ITVX. You can find it under episode 3 of series 26 of Tonight on the streaming platform.

When is Rishi Sunak: Up Close on TV?

Speaking at the end of the episode, Tonight presenter Tom Brand, said “Anushka’s also been spending time with the man Keir Starmer’s trying to beat, our current Prime Minister and Conservative leader Rishi Sunak.”