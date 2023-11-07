Killer Vacation is a new Latin American drama coming to Disney Plus - here's how to watch

Killer Vacation is a new Latin American drama coming to Disney Plus (Photo: Star)

Killer Vacation is coming to Disney Plus. The Latin American murder mystery drama, also called Últimas Férias, will be available to watch in the UK at the same time it premieres on Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US. Made up of eight episodes, the Portuguese-language drama follows a group of successful students who decide to go on one last holiday to celebrate before heading off to college, but when one of their friends is found dead, everyone is a suspect.

Created by Santigo Gardinetti (El Presidente), it stars Lara Tremouroux (Medusa), Filipe Bragança (Only For Love) and Ronald Sotto (A Morte Não Te Ama). Here's everything you need to know about the Latin American murder mystery series Killer Vacation and how you can catch up with the drama in the UK.

What is Killer Vacation about?

Here is the official synopsis from Disney Plus: "Malu, Luiz, Bruno, Marcos, Eric, Ana, and Inês are friends and club athletes who are preparing to move on to different colleges at the end of the year. They decide to spend their last vacation together on an island paradise. Despite the enthusiasm, they soon realize nothing will be as expected.

"When they arrive at Malu's parents' house, they are surprised by Vicente, the caretaker, who points his gun at them in a misunderstanding which is soon resolved. To lighten the mood, Luiz proposes the "drinking games," a tournament with tasks they must fulfill to recover their "confiscated" phones. The seemingly innocent fun escalates parties, games, and disputes, which strain relationships and reveal vicious secrets. When the body of one of them is found lifeless at sea, everyone becomes a suspect to the police."

Killer Vacation trailer

Star Plus have released a trailer for the Latin American drama, however it is in Portuguese and does not have English language subtitles. Disney Plus have not released an English dubbed version as of yet. You can watch the trailer below.

Killer Vacation cast

The cast of Killer Vacation includes: Lara Tremouroux who is best known for her appearance in Medusa (2021) as Malu, Filipe Bragança as Luis, Ronald Sotto as Bruno, João Oliveira (Lov3) as Marcos, Michel Joelsas (The Second Mother) as Eric, Luana Nastas (Kissing Game) as Ana and Julianna Gerais (Dente por Dente) as Inês.

Killer Vacation: when is it coming to Disney Plus?