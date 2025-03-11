TV host Laura Whitmore has been dealt a career blow after it was reported that ITV has decided to axe her show Laura Whitmore Investigates.

The documentary investigation series, which aired in 2023, followed the former Love Island host as she delved into controversial issues including incel culture and cyber stalking. It now looks Laura Whitmore Investigates will not be returning to screens, according to reports.

The Sun has reported that ITV bosses have not picked the series up for a second installment. A source told the newspaper: “It’s quite a change in fortunes for Laura who, just three years ago, was fronting several shows with ITV and had others in the pipeline with them.

ITV has axed Laura Whitmore Investigates after just one series. | Getty Images

“She took a gamble leaving Love Island to become a serious journalist, and it’s not clear if that was a success. Perhaps she will stage a spectacular come­back — but nothing has been announc­ed, other than the Crime+Investigation show.”

Laura is set to present a new Crime+Investigations six-part series titled Britain’s Killer Teens. She joins journalist Dermot Murnaghan and actor Will Mellor in fronting shows for the channel, with Dan Korn, vice president of programming at Hearst Networks UK, saying : "We’re delighted to have secured so many high-profile and passionate presenters on C+I, who, together with some of the country’s foremost forensic scientists and detectives, can shed new light on ground-breaking criminal investigations and ways of tackling the concerning growth in criminal and anti-social behaviours."

However, the cancellation of her ITV show is another setback for the presenter, who has lost out on high profile jobs in recent years.

The star, 39, hosted Love Island between 2020 and 2022 before being replaced by Maya Jama due to a conflicting schedule, as well as losing her recurring role on Celebrity Juice. She had replaced Mel B as team captain on the show up until its cancellation in 2022. Date My Mate, the Prime Video show which Laura hosted, was axed last year after just one series.