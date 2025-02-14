The iconic role of Elle Wood has been cast for the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, with Reese Witherspoon breaking the news to the new star.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lexi Minetree has been cast as a younger version of the glamourous lawyer in an upcoming Amazon series titled ‘Elle’. Reese Witherspoon, who brought Elle Woods to the screen in 2001’s Legally Blonde and again in the 2004 sequel ‘Legally Blonde: Red, White and Blonde’, broke the news to the actress, with footage of the moment she was told shared on social media.

In the video, Lexi met with Reese, who told the star: “Your audition tape was amazing, as we talked about, and we had to make a really hard decision the other day. And we wanted to tell you in person because you’ve just worked really hard and we just wanted to tell you that you don’t have to audition anymore because you for the part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Elle' is a prequel series based on the 2001 hit film Legally Blonde, which featured Reese Witherspoon in the lead role. | Getty Images

In the social media post, Lexi thanked bosses at Amazon MGN Studios and Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s media company, as well as the crew involved with the casting. She added: “Oh and lastly, thank you to the hairdresser who made me blonde in May when I had a random whim to change my hair (as I often do once a year)…. I owe you big time!! Don’t worry Amazon, I won’t be changing from blonde ANYTIME soon!”

Reese added: “When I saw her tape, I was like 'Are we the same person? This is so weird!'"

Fans immediately ran to the comments to comment on their joy at Lexi’s casting, as well as commenting on the striking similarity between her and Witherspoon. One fan said: “ The casting is so good u [sic] guys look like twins.”

Her role in Elle will be Lexi’s first leading role. The star has made appearances in shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Murtaugh Murders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming is set to begin on the prequel series in March, according to Reece will executive producer of the show alongside Laura Kittrell, Caroline Dries, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt. ‘Elle’ is expected to be released in the later months of 2025 or into 2026.