A Legally Blonde TV series is in the works, with Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine confirming the spin-off in a post on Instagram.

The TV series will be “inspired by the film” which was released in 2001 and is being written by by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who created other iconic noughties shows including Gossip Girl and The OC, with Amazon MGM also producing the spin-off.

Legally Blonde became a pop culture classic after its 2001 release, with a sequel following in 2003. Witherspoon revealed in 2020 that a third film was in the works, with The Office star Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor set to co-write it. So, will there also be a Legally Blonde TV show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will there be a Legally Blonde TV show?

Production company Hello Sunshine have confirmed that there will be a Legally Blonde TV series in a post on Instagram. Their caption reads: “We’re bringing #LegallyBlonde back to your screens in a spin-off TV series inspired by the film. Currently in development with Amazon MGM Studios, the project has tapped Gossip Girl and The OC vets Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage to write. Stay tuned for more details as we have them.”

What is Legally Blonde about?

Legally Blonde was released in 2001 and has became a pop culture classic. Starring Witherspoon, Matthew Davis, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair, it tells the story of the attempts of sorority girl Elle (Witherspoon) to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Davis) by studying at Harvard Law School, in the process overcoming stereotypes and triumphs as a successful lawyer.

A sequel followed in 2003, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, which followed Elle as she travelled to Washington DC with the intention of persuading politicians to ban animal testing and setting her sights on the White House. In 2020, Witherspoon also revealed that a third film was in the works.

Will Reese Witherspoon be reprising her role for Legally Blonde TV series?