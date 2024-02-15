Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amy Schumer's Life & Beth is returning for season 2, it's been almost two years since the first season aired, with fans following the love story between dysfunctional couple Beth and John, who is played by Michael Cera.

Life & Beth season 1 premiered in March 2022, with positive reviews and praise for the relatable story that followed their growing relationship. Season 2 was instantly renewed but no one expected it would take this long for the second instalment - so, will it be worth the wait?

What is Life & Beth season 2 about?

Life & Beth season 2 picks up where the first one left off. We once again join Beth and John as they take the next steps in their relationship, including the possibility of marriage and having a family. The official synopsis for Life & Beth season 2 reads: "As Beth (played by Schumer) and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems."

Life & Beth season 2 trailer

Hulu have released a trailer for the show's second season and it hints at some big life changes for the couple. You can watch the trailer below.

Who stars in Life & Beth season 2?

Amy Schumer and Michael Cera are back to play the roles of Beth and John as we follow their relationship as things start to get serious. Also returning to the cast are Susannah Flood (Chicago Fire) as Ann, Violet Young (Genius) as a young Beth, Kevin Kane (The Irishman) as Matt, Yamaneika Saunders (Funny Girls) as Maya and Michael Rapport (True Romance) as Leonard.

What has Amy Schumer said about about Life & Beth season 2?

Speaking to TV Insider about the upcoming series, Schumer explained: "Life is major trauma and pain. Being able to laugh about it and grow from it is all we can do." She continued: "That is what I want. By making [the story] really personal and specific, I was hoping people would connect to it and think about their own teen years."

Whilst in an interview with Los Angeles Mag the actor revealed the new series will also address antisemitism. Schumer explained: "When we were writing this season, I really wanted to show these moments of antisemitism that I grew up with because it was so normalized for me growing up, and I think for so many of us, these jokes and these stereotypes about Jewish people are just accepted."

She added: "It was hurtful and it is harmful. I’m really glad that we decided to have that be a part of the flashbacks of young Beth's life. I'm very proud of my Jewish heritage and I want to show love to my community."

When can I watch Life & Beth season 2 on Disney+?

Life & Beth officially premieres on Disney+ on Friday, February 16. All 10 episodes will be released at the same time, so it's the ideal series to binge watch this weekend.