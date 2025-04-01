Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loose Women has been bumped off of the ITV scheduled today in favour of a spin-off episode of the chat show.

Loose Men, which features an all-male panel, returns today (April 1) with panelists this time including This Morning star Craig Doyle, TV presenter Jeff Brazier, Diversity member and radio host Jordan Banjo, and comedian Iain Stirling.

The male panel will discuss various topics and issues from a men’s perspective. The format was launched as a bid to get men talking about their mental health.

Loose Men will air at 12.30pm on Tuesday, April 1 on ITV1 and STV. Loose Women will return as normal in the same time-slot on Wednesday, April 2.

Craig Doyle, Jeff Brazier, Jordan Banjo and Iain Stirling will feature on the new episode of Loose Men. | Getty Images

Loose Men returned in early February, with Craig Boyle, Danny Jones, Pete Wicks and Jordan Banjo appearing on the special episode.

The panel discussed their views on relationship taboos and the bond between a mother and her son. They also discussed mental health on the show, which was first launched on the show in November 2020 to celebrate International Men’s Day and as part of Loose Women’s Stand By Your Man campaign.

The format has been popular with fans, with one taking to social media to say: “#LooseMen is so much better than #LooseWomen Loose Men should be on at least once a week!! Petition.”

Another added: “I’ve never been a fan of #LooseWomen - but I’ve decided to watch their #LooseMen episode today and it’s very powerful, 4 men talking about male mental health without judgement or awkwardness is what lots of people need.”