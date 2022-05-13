The third season of Netflix’s Love, Death and Robots is set to be released next week

The animated series Love, Death and Robots returns to Netflix with a third season next week.

A teaser trailer has been released confirming the date of ‘Volume 3’ and provides a sneak peek as to what the short stories will include.

While audiences can make assumptions about what they can expect, the directors said there are “some big surprises.”

What is Love, Death and Robots about?

Love, Death and Robots is a collection of short, animated stories that spans sci-fi, fantasy, horror and comedy genres.

A sweet little orange robot fella from Love, Death, and Robots (Credit: Netflix)

The anthology series explores alternate histories, life for robots in a post-apocalyptic city and world domination.

The first season of the Netflix show was released in March 2019 and had 18 episodes, while the second instalment from last year had eight.

When does Love, Death and Robots season 3 air on Netflix and what to expect

The Emmy-award winning series premieres on Netflix on 20 May 2022.

Known as ‘Volume 3’, nine episodes have been confirmed with titles such as Bad Travelling, Swarm and Kill Team Kill.

The trailer offered a glimpse into some of the upcoming episodes and audiences are told to expect the unexpected.

Creator Tim Miller (Deadpool) also said there is room for innovation with this next season when speaking to IGN last year at the Annecy Film Festival.

He said: “There’s some interesting things that we can do that aren’t so narrative driven that I would love to do, but I also don’t want to lose our focus on the narrative.

“I could not be more excited about the stories we have…there’s some big surprises for everybody. One of which you already know is an instalment of those three crazy robots.”

When was the trailer for season 3 released?

The ‘Volume 3’ trailer dropped on 9 May.

It has been viewed nearly 5 million times since its release on YouTube, and stated that terror, beauty and imagination combine for the next season.

Who is in the cast of Love, Death and Robots

Each of the nine episodes in Love, Death and Robots Volume 3 features a different cast including director and writer.

Joining Tim Miller, executive producers David Fincher (Fight Club, Se7en) and Jennifer Yuh (Kung Fu Panda trilogy) have signed on for the third instalment.

Past cast members have included Topher Grace, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Samira Wiley but for this upcoming season, audiences can expect to hear the voices of Josh Brener, Chris Parnell and Gary Anthony Williams, among others.

Will there be a season 4?

Netflix has not officially signed on for a fourth season of Love, Death and Robots yet.