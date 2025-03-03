Season 2 of Love Is Blind Sweden is on the way - and Netflix has released details and a trailer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Love Is Blind pods will shortly be open in Sweden again, as a second season of the hit dating show will begin soon on Netflix.

That’s great news for LIB fans as the current eighth season of the original US version will have come to an end by then as the wedding episode will air this Friday (March 7), followed by the reunion episode a week later on Friday March 10. So, there will be something to fill the LIB hole almost immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like Love is Blind US and Love is Blind UK, Love is Blind is a social experiment where singles, who want to be loved for who they are on the inside, will date without ever seeing each other. When they get engaged, they’ll meet for the very first time.

Over the next five weeks they’ll move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Or have the physical realities and external factors sabotaged their relationship?

When does Love is Blind Sweden season 2 air on Netlifx?

The first episodes of the new season will land on the streaming platform on Thursday March 13. But, as usual with the show, not all episodes will be released at once. You can read more about the release schedule below.

Love Is Blind Sweden season 2 participants. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Is there a trailer for Love is Blind Sweden season 2?

Yes, there is. Netflix has released it today (Monday March 3). You can watch it below. As always, the trailer promises a perfect mixture of love, heartbreak and all-round jaw dropping moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the Love is Blind Sweden season 2 cast?

Netflix hasn’t released much about the new group of singles who are hoping to find love in the second season, other than their first names, ages and occupations. Here’s the information:

Alexander - 30, Financial Advisor

Alicia - 31, Recruiter

Amanda - 27, Fashion Sales Manager

Anna - 34, Middle School Teacher

Christian - 32, Payroll Consultant

Eddie - 35, Bank Analyst

Emmelie - 33, Accounting Assistant

Gaby - 35, Self Employed Marketing Consultant

Germaine - 26, Technical Support

Gustav - 29, District Manager of Wellness

Ibbe - 34, Event Project Manager

Isabella - 31, Artist & Marketing Specialist

Jakob - 34, CEO - Marketing

John - 28, HR Sales Consultant

Julia - 32, Event Project Manager

Karin - 35, Project Manager Media

Karolina - 38, Digital Marketing Student

Mikael - 28, Web Editor

Milly - 32, Event Manager

Nicke - 25, Economic Advisor

Niklas - 35, Actor & Golf Sales Representative

Nathalie - 26, Content Manager

Nora - 33, Physical Education

Ola - 42, Real Estate Consultant

Olle - 35, Film Editor

Oscar - 29, Technical Sales

Tim - 33, Real Estate Student

Tindra - 30, Tattoo Artist

Yenie - 33, VP - Preschool Teacher

Wictor - 32, Global Investment Controller

When will all episodes of Love is Blind Sweden season 2 be released?

Here’s the release schedule for all Love Is Blind Sweden season 2 episodes.

March 13: Episodes 1 to 4

March 20: Episodes 5 to 7

March 27: Episodes 8 and 9

To be announced: Episode 10 (reunion)

For Netflix original shows like Love is Blind, the streaming giant releases them at 8am GMT (3am ET/ 12am PT).