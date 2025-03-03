Love Is Blind Sweden: Netflix release trailer for season 2 - plus air date, release schedule and cast
The Love Is Blind pods will shortly be open in Sweden again, as a second season of the hit dating show will begin soon on Netflix.
That’s great news for LIB fans as the current eighth season of the original US version will have come to an end by then as the wedding episode will air this Friday (March 7), followed by the reunion episode a week later on Friday March 10. So, there will be something to fill the LIB hole almost immediately.
Just like Love is Blind US and Love is Blind UK, Love is Blind is a social experiment where singles, who want to be loved for who they are on the inside, will date without ever seeing each other. When they get engaged, they’ll meet for the very first time.
Over the next five weeks they’ll move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Or have the physical realities and external factors sabotaged their relationship?
When does Love is Blind Sweden season 2 air on Netlifx?
The first episodes of the new season will land on the streaming platform on Thursday March 13. But, as usual with the show, not all episodes will be released at once. You can read more about the release schedule below.
Is there a trailer for Love is Blind Sweden season 2?
Yes, there is. Netflix has released it today (Monday March 3). You can watch it below. As always, the trailer promises a perfect mixture of love, heartbreak and all-round jaw dropping moments.
Who is in the Love is Blind Sweden season 2 cast?
Netflix hasn’t released much about the new group of singles who are hoping to find love in the second season, other than their first names, ages and occupations. Here’s the information:
- Alexander - 30, Financial Advisor
- Alicia - 31, Recruiter
- Amanda - 27, Fashion Sales Manager
- Anna - 34, Middle School Teacher
- Christian - 32, Payroll Consultant
- Eddie - 35, Bank Analyst
- Emmelie - 33, Accounting Assistant
- Gaby - 35, Self Employed Marketing Consultant
- Germaine - 26, Technical Support
- Gustav - 29, District Manager of Wellness
- Ibbe - 34, Event Project Manager
- Isabella - 31, Artist & Marketing Specialist
- Jakob - 34, CEO - Marketing
- John - 28, HR Sales Consultant
- Julia - 32, Event Project Manager
- Karin - 35, Project Manager Media
- Karolina - 38, Digital Marketing Student
- Mikael - 28, Web Editor
- Milly - 32, Event Manager
- Nicke - 25, Economic Advisor
- Niklas - 35, Actor & Golf Sales Representative
- Nathalie - 26, Content Manager
- Nora - 33, Physical Education
- Ola - 42, Real Estate Consultant
- Olle - 35, Film Editor
- Oscar - 29, Technical Sales
- Tim - 33, Real Estate Student
- Tindra - 30, Tattoo Artist
- Yenie - 33, VP - Preschool Teacher
- Wictor - 32, Global Investment Controller
When will all episodes of Love is Blind Sweden season 2 be released?
Here’s the release schedule for all Love Is Blind Sweden season 2 episodes.
- March 13: Episodes 1 to 4
- March 20: Episodes 5 to 7
- March 27: Episodes 8 and 9
- To be announced: Episode 10 (reunion)
For Netflix original shows like Love is Blind, the streaming giant releases them at 8am GMT (3am ET/ 12am PT).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.