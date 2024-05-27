Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patsy Field a 29-year-old office administrator and influencer from Orpington, has opened up about her journey living with Erb’s Palsy.

The Love Island line-up for 2024 has finally been revealed ahead of the 11th season of the reality TV show returning to ITV in June.

The new batch of 12 hopefuls looking to get lucky in love includes a semi-professional footballer, a mental health nurse and an office administrator and influencer who has opened up on living with her disability, Erb’s Palsy. Here’s everything you need to know about Patsy Field.

Who is Patsy Field?

Patsy Field, a 29-year-old office administrator and influencer from Orpington has revealed that her disability is the one quality she would like her other islanders to know about.

Field said: “I’ve got something very special about me which is my disability, it’s a condition I was born with called Erb’s Palsy.”

She continued: “It doesn’t define who I am, but it makes me a little different, although I’ve learnt to get on with it and it’s never held me back. My friends would say that I’m the loudest person in the group, I’m the one who’s always up for doing a dare, they’d say I was the life and soul of the party.”

She added: “My family would say that I’m bossy and that it’s always my way or the highway, they’d say I rule the roost.”

What is Erb’s Palsy?

Erb’s Palsy is a paralysis of the arm caused by injury to the upper group of the arm’s main nerves resulting from a difficult birth.

When can you watch Love Island 2024?

Love Island will be returning for its 11th season on Monday, June 3, with episode one airing on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. Remaining Love Island episodes will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX.