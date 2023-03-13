The host let the news slip during an advert for Love Island’s After Sun

Fans of Love Island were left disappointed last night after host Maya Jama revealed a huge spoiler.

The last episode ahead of the Love Island 2023 final saw one couple eliminated, with Jama accidently letting their identity slip during an advert for Love Island After Sun. The spin-off show which is also hosted by Jama airs after the episode plays on Sunday nights.

Love Island returned to ITV in January, bringing us a brand new batch of singletons hoping to find love in the villa. The first Winter edition since 2020 saw contestants travel to a luxury location in South Africa, with presenter and DJ Maya Jama hosting the dating series for the first time, after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August.

Fans have responded strongly to the spoiler, with many taking to social media to highlight how the presenter accidently gave the game away. So what exactly happened on Love Island last night and what did Maya Jama say? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened on Love Island last night?

Fans tuned into last night’s episode to find out which couple would be eliminated before the finale. The episode saw Islander’s family members and loved ones entered the villa, with Lana Jenkins being moved to tears. Throughout the episode there were more emotional reunions with Jessie Wynter’s relatives travelling all the way from Australia.

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island for the first time after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August (Photo: ITV)

At the end of the episode the Islanders received a text which said: “Can all Islanders please gather around the fire pit immediately.” The couples who were at risk of being dumped were revealed to be Kai and Sanam, Will Jessie and Lana and Ron.

The text message continued: “Islanders, you voted Jessie and Will, Sanam and Kai and Lana and Ron as the least compatible couples. They are all vulnerable and at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight, however only one couple will go home and that decision is in the hands of the public.”

Sanam and Kai and Ron and Lana were saved by the public, meaning Jessie and Will were out of the competition and would no longer be heading to the finale. The couple said their goodbyes, leaving the villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

What did Maya Jama say?

Fans were left reeling however, when Love Island host Jama accidently revealed who had been eliminated during an advert break before it had been announced. In the advert break before the episode’s final segment which would reveal who had been dumped, an advert for Love Island’s spin off series After Sun was played.

It featured Jama, who said: “Join me tonight in South Africa live from the villa. Dumped Islanders Will and Jessie and Casey and Rosie will be sharing the goss.” And then featured Will and Jessie waving at the camera. Jama also accidently revealed the result during a video on Instagram which she shared before the episode aired, it showed the face of contestant Will.

How did fans react?

Fans reacted with disappointment following the accidental reveal, with many taking to Twitter to share their frustration. Viewer gh05tGir1 tweeted: “me pretending to be shocked that its will and jessie leaving after seeing maya jama leak it” alongside a meme of a shocked Abby Lee Miller from Dance Moms.

Twitter user youngmoneydiary shared the clip of Jama’s Instagram video alongside the caption: “Not Maya Jama accidentally exposing the fact that will and jessie are the ones getting dumped...”.

Whilst Twitter user elean0rcalvert shared the clip of the advert which revealed who had been dumped before it was aired on the episode, alongside the caption: “Thanks for the spoiler @MayaJama”.

When is the Love Island 2023 final?