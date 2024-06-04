Love Island fans furious as ITVX crashes minutes into new series and slam show over shock twist and error
Love Island fans had been eagerly anticipating the start of the new series, but were left furious after ITVX crashed minutes before it kicked off. To express their anger, they took to X as they were unable to log into ITVX after the online streaming service was hit by technical difficulties.
One fan said: “How can my ITVX just crash nah: ITVX get all your affairs in order NOW… there should be no lagging with one thousand ads,” whilst another said: Anyone else’s ITVX down? I need to watch Love Island ffs.”
Love Island fans were not only left feeling angry about the technical difficulties but because some were annoyed about the shock new twist, none other than reality TV legend appearing in the opening show. One fan said: “Having Joey Essex on there now is so dead where are the original people? Where are the public? WE DON’T WANT CELEBRITIES.” whilst another said: “#joeyessex on #loveisland giving me the ick.”
Aside from Joey Essex and the technical difficulties, fans also took to social media to criticise a mistake at the start of the new episode. At the start of the show, the contestants were introduced via a video montage which had a superhero theme as well as music from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, One fan wrote on X: “My first thought watching the #LoveIsland opening credits was ‘why are they mixing Marvel Avengers music with a play on DC’s bag signal?,” whilst another wrote: “Not #loveland being in their marvelera.”
Love Island fans were also not happy that one contestant, dancer and personal shopper Harriet Blackmore, had only been single for four months before entering the villa. One fan wrote: “Four months single, is that it,” whilst another said: “Doesn’t the process to get on Love Island take longer than Four months?”
