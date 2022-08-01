The season finale of Love Island season eight is just hours away - this is how to vote for your favourite couple

After being on our screens almost every night for six weeks, Love Island season eight will come to an end tonight (1 August).

There are four couples left in the ITV2 dating show, and all of them are set to make a small fortune from brand deals when they leave the villa.

The Love Island 2022 winners will be decided by a public vote

In fact, the amount of money this new batch of influencers have the potential to make after leaving the villa belittles the £50,000 prize money that the winning couple will receive.

But it’s not just about the money, and these last four couples have won the hearts of many Love Island fans.

The winning couple will be decided by an audience vote.

Who are the final couples?

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope

Ekin-Su and Davide are current favourites to win, but it still all to play for as the final decision is in the hands of the viewers.

How can you vote for your favourite couple?

Voting takes place through the official Love Island app which you can download from the iTunes App Store or from the Play Store.

This year viewers have had more power - for the first time the first coupling was decided through an audience vote.

Viewers have also been able to vote on new bombshells and who will be dumped.

During the live final, viewers will be told when voting will open and will have a short window of about 15 minutes to cast their vote.

Davide and Ekin-Su

To vote, navigate to the voting section on the app - the vote will launch automatically once it has been announced on the show.

You can only vote once on each poll from each eligible device such as a smartphone or tablet, unless otherwise stated.

After making your choice you will have the option to confirm or cancel your vote. Voting is completely free, as is the app.

Last year’s final saw almost 2 million votes cast over two rounds.

What do the Love Island winners get?

Technically only one half of the winning couple directly gets a prize. The winning pair will each be awarded an envelope at random, one envelope is worth £50,000 while the other is worth nothing.

Whoever receives the £50,000 envelope will then have the opportunity to split the money with their partner or keep it all for themselves, Golden Balls style.

This exercise has been criticised by fans of the show as being pointless, as no-one has yet kept all the money - the damage it would do to their reputation would cost them far more than the extra £25,000 they would make off with.

Since the first season back in 2015, every winning couple has split the prize money, and it’s unlikely that the trend will end this year.

The runners-up do not win anything, although they’re hardly likely to be penniless after the show as most finalists have cashed in on their fame long after their time in the villa ended.

When is the Love Island 2022 final on TV?