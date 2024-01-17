What’s in store for viewers of ITV 2’s hit series, “Love Island: All Stars,” as it returns once again to our screens this evening?

Love Island is back! Cr. ITV

The latest episode of “Love Island: All Stars” is on our screens once again this evening, with the Villa experiencing a surge of romantic entanglements and unexpected departures.

Chris takes centre stage as he decides to elevate his flirting game, directing his attention towards Molly. Seizing the opportunity, he offers her a massage on the daybeds, leading to a playful exchange between the two. Meanwhile, Georgia H observes the interaction from afar, sparking discussions with Callum about Molly's close encounter with Chris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As night descends on the Villa, Jake makes a surprising announcement to his fellow Islanders at the fire pit. Expressing his inability to find a genuine connection, Jake discloses his decision to leave, prompting mixed reactions from his companions. Before departing, Jake seeks a private moment with Liberty, leaving viewers in suspense about her reaction to his departure.

The tension escalates as Callum takes Georgia H's advice and compliments Molly. However, Molly responds with a mix of surprise and sarcasm, leading to a heated exchange between the former couple. The unravelling of their relationship becomes the focal point, leaving both Callum and Molly grappling with the reasons behind their discord.

Amidst the drama, Chris seizes another opportunity to connect with Molly, inviting her to the terrace for a chat. In a lighthearted moment, Chris jokes about the power of prolonged eye contact and suggests an experiment to see if they can fall in love. Molly, intrigued, engages in the playful banter. As Chris and Molly stare into each other's eyes, the question remains: will Chris's charm prove successful in capturing Molly's attention?

When is “Love Island: All Stars” on ITV 2 tonight?