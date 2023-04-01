The series has been adapted from the book of the same name by Anthony Horowitz

New mystery drama Magpie Murders will be airing on BBC One this weekend.

The six part series has been adapted from Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling murder mystery novel and is directed by Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty). It features a star-studded cast including Lesley Manville (The Crown), Tim McMullan (Foyle’s War) and Daniel Mays (Line of Duty).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magpie Murders originally aired on BritBox in February 2022 with the BBC announcing they would be showing the series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in January 2023. It has also been renewed for a sequel series called Moonflower Murders, which is planned to air in 2024.

So, when can you watch Magpie Murders and what is the mystery drama about? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Magpie Murders?

Magpie Murders will be airing on BBC One on Saturday April 1 at 9.15pm, with episodes also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland and Tim McMullan as Atticus Pund in Magpie Murders (Photo: BBC/Eleventh Hour Films/Nick Wall)

The BBC announced they had acquired the second series of the mystery drama in January 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reported by Radio Times, Producer Jill Green said: “I’m so thrilled that this playful, distinctive murder mystery will now reach an even wider audience.”

Whilst the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks added she was “delighted” BBC viewers will be able to enjoy the series, continuing: “With their stellar cast and ingenious storylines, they are a truly distinctive and entertaining take on the murder mystery genre.”

What is Magpie Murders about?

Magpie Murders was first released on BritBox in February 2022. The six part series is a murder mystery within a murder mystery. Book editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) finds she is missing the final chapter of the novel she is working on by author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill).

To make matters worse Conway is nowhere to be found, with some believing he has been murdered. Ryeland embarks on a journey to unpack the murder mystery in the book and the hidden story that lies between the pages.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A trailer for Magpie Murders was made for its debut on BritBox in February 2022, you can watch it below.

Who stars in Magpie Murders?

Magpie Murders features an impressive cast, with Lesley Manville (The Crown) playing the lead role of book editor Susan Ryeland.

In an interview with What To Watch, Manville spoke about her character, describing her as “fabulous”, she said: “She’s an independent, spirited woman who lives by her own rules. She’s fabulous! ‘I really like her as a person, as she’s not done what most people would have expected her to.”

Here is the full cast for Magpie Murders:

Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland

Tim McMullan as Atticus Pünd

Conleth Hill as Alan Conway

Daniel Mays as DI Chubb/DS Locke

Claire Rushbrook as Katie Williams

Michael Maloney as Charles Clover

Alexandros Logothetis as Andreas Patakis

Matthew Beard as James Fraser/James Taylor

Harry Lawtey as Robert Blakiston

Nia Deacon as Joy Sanderling

Pippa Haywood as Clarissa Pye

Dorothy Atkinson as Lady Frances Pye

Lorcan Cranitch as Sir Magnus Pye

Danielle Ryan as Alice

Nathan Clarke as Freddy

Karl Collins as Jack Whiteley

James Flynn as Klaus

Is it based on a book?

Magpie Murders is based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Horowitz, who adapted the book for TV. In January he shared that he was very “very happy” the series would be shown on the BBC.

Advertisement

Advertisement