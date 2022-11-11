Amazon Prime comedy drama series stars James Corden as a successful chef whose life unravels when secrets about his wife come to light

Mammals is the latest offering from streaming platform Amazon Prime Video - the dark comedy drama explores a marriage on the brink when a husband learns his wife’s secrets. The series is the creation of Bronson and The Football Factory producer James Richardson and sees comedy actor James Corden in the lead role.

It is perhaps ironic that Corden plays a star chef in his latest series, as only last month he was called out by restaurateur Keith McNally for his alleged rude behaviour to the staff at a New York venue Balthazar, for which Corden later apologised. It’s fair to say that Corden’s public image has taken a hammering in recent months, and it remains to be seen if Mammals will help to rehabilitate him.

Cast of Mammals

Who stars in Mammals?

James Corden as Jamie Buckingham

Jamie is a Michelin-starred chef whose life implodes when he finds out secrets about his pregnant wife and sets out to look for answers. Corden is a well-known and controversial actor - he found fame in the UK playing Smithy in sitcom Gavin and Stacey and Timms in comedy film The History Boys. He then jumped across the pond and became host of The Late Late Show. He also appeared in a slew of unpopular films including The Emoji Movie, Ocean’s Eight, and Cats.

James Corden in Mammals

Melia Kreiling as Amandine Buckingham

Amandine is Jamie’s wife and she has plenty of secrets that she wants to keep - as Jamie pries into her life their relationship is tested. Kreiling played Bereet in Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy and Stella in sci-fi thriller MindGamers. Her TV roles include playing Daliyah Al-Yazbek in thriller series Tyrant, Ginger Sweet in Filthy Rich, and Alycia Vrettou in sci-fi series Salvation.Melia Kreiling as Amandine Buckingham

Melia Kreiling as Amandine Buckingham in Mammals

Colin Morgan as Jeff Wilson

Jeff is Jamie’s brother-in-law, and helps him on his search for answers into his wife’s life. Morgan played the lead role in fantasy series Merlin, and has also appeared in the films Testament of Youth, Legend, and The Huntsman: Winter’s War. He played Billy Clanton in the Best Picture nominee Belfast and Liam Gates in the crime thriller series We Hunt Together. He also played the lead role in BBC horror series The Living and the Dead and DS Anderson in crime drama The Fall.

Colin Morgan as Jeff Wilson

Sally Hawkins as Lue

Lue is Jamie’s sister and Jeff’s wife - the cracks in her marriage to Jeff widen as he continues to help Jamie. Hawkins is best known for playing Elisa Esposito in the 2018 Best Picture winner The Shape of Water. Her other film roles include playing Mary Brown in the Paddington films, Vivienne Graham in Godzilla, and Philippa Langley in 2022 drama The Lost King.

Sally Hawkins as Lue

Other cast members who appear in the series include:

Naoko Mori as Siobhan

Rasmus Hardiker as Briggsy

Isla Gie as Greta

Nina Toussaint-White as Jane

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Jack Elliot

Karl Johnson as Mr. Lewis

When is the Mammals release date?