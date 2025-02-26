A hit BBC comedy is set to return to screens after bosses renewed the show for a second season.

Mammoth, starring Mike Bubbins, tells the story of Tony Mammoth, a PE teacher from the 1970s who gets a second chance at life after his body is discovered frozen in time. Viewers and critics raved over the show as Tony’s 1970s character attempted to fit into a 2024 world.

The series, which aired on BBC Two last spring, was a hit with viewers, and impressed bosses so much that the show has been given a green light for a second series and even a Christmas special.

Mammoth, starring Mike Bubbins, will return to BBC2 after bosses renewed the show for a second series and Christmas special. | BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway

Write and creator Bubbins was joined by stars such as Car Share’s Sian Gibson. Mammoth lived up to its name, drawing in over one million viewers over a seven-day period, well above the average for BBC Two comedies.

Speaking of the renewal, Bubbins said: "It’s been amazing to see how audiences have got behind this show. They’ve clearly got great taste! So, it’s a no-brainer to get Mammoth, the big character with the even bigger moustache back to create more laughs. I’ve got some massive moments up my sleeve for series two.”

Sian Gibson added: “I had so much fun working with Mike and the team and I’m so excited that we get to go again. Much love to our audience for watching and to the BBC for their support.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, says: “It’s been thrilling to see audiences tune in in impressive numbers and quickly embrace Tony Mammoth’s timeless charm. Mike Bubbins, Paul Doolan and the BBC Studios team delivered a fantastic sitcom packed with laughs, and we can't wait to see more of Mammoth’s retro antics.”

Production on the second series and the Christmas special is set to get underway in 2025.