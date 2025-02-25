Hit ITV crime drama Unforgotten will be returning to screens after the broadcaster recommissioned the hit series.

The sixth series of the show, starring Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar, wrapped up its season six finale on Monday evening (February 24). The show has gone from strength-to-strength, becoming ITV’s second highest performing drama of 2024

The most recent series pulled in a peak of 7.4 million viewers for its series premiere, over a 14-day period. The show overall, including the previous five seasons, was streamed more than 24 million times - 18.3 million of these streams were for the new series, which hit the streaming service earlier this month.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan returned for season six of Unforgotten. | ITV

ITV has now confirmed that Unforgotten has been renewed following its huge success. A release date for the next series has not been confirmed.

Series creator Chris Lang said: "I am so delighted to have been asked to create another series of Unforgotten, and given the opportunity once again to follow Sunny, Jess and their brilliant team, as they attempt to crack another cold case.

“Unforgotten is a drama that has always asked its audience to lean in, concentrate, and engage with complex ideas, plots and themes, and we are profoundly grateful that such a large and loyal audience continue to enjoy doing exactly that. Roll on series 7!!"

ITV drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones added: “Unforgotten is undoubtedly one of the UK's best loved dramas and we're thrilled to be returning for series 7. As well as Jess and Sunny, Chris has created a host of brilliant new characters in a totally compelling story.

“We're also indebted to Mainstreet Pictures for continuing to deliver such stand out drama with Series 7 promising to be as enthralling as all the others. We can't wait to share it with the ITV and ITVX audience.”