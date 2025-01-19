Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tattoo has been unmasked on The Masked Singer - and revealed as a distinctive 1980s soft-rocker.

Carol Decker from T’Pau has become the latest contestant to leave the ITV show, after she was unmasked as Tattoo.

Speaking after being unmasked, the 67-year-old said: "I’ve loved it and I’m going to say, I’m gutted!"

Tattoo was unmasked last night as T’Pau singer Carol Decker | ITV

The singer relished her time on the hit TV show, describing it as the "best fun ever". However, Carol also felt disappointed that she was leaving The Masked Singer so soon.

She said: "Everybody is amazing. I’m gutted because it’s the best fun ever."

None of the judges - Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Tom Daley - managed to correctly guess Carol's identity.

And the One Heart hitmaker subsequently admitted to being amused by Mo's suggestion that Dannii Minogue was behind the Tattoo mask.

T’Pau had a huge number one hit in 1987 with China in Your Hand, as well as top 10 hits with Heart and Soul and Valentine. Their debut album Bridge of Spies also went to number one.

Meanwhile, Masked Singer host Joel Dommett previously revealed that the new series features a host of big-name stars.

The 39-year-old comedian promised that some "real legends" will appear on 'The Masked Singer' in 2025. He said on Hits Radio: "There’s some big old shocks this year. The names get bigger and bigger. There’s some really amazing ones this year. Just real legends of the game. Some people have started to say those names online."

Joel also discussed Maya replacing Rita Ora on the panel.

He shared: "What Rita used to do, and she was so fantastic as this, she would not really know who anyone was. And she had no guesses, so what she would do, she would go through her phone and just pick whoever was the first person who came up in her contacts. And just pick someone really, really famous. She was great Rita, and Maya's a great replacement too. It's great stuff."