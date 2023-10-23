Masterchef: The Professionals returns this evening, but who will we see face off in the first heat of the 32-person competition?

MasterChef: The Professionals 2023's Heat 1 contestants: Cameron, Dara, Catrin and Himanshu (Credit: BBC/Shine TV)

Across a gruelling seven-week period, the participating chefs will face an array of rigorous challenges, putting their culinary prowess, inventiveness, and culinary expertise to the ultimate test. With only the most outstanding contestants standing a chance at claiming the coveted trophy, the pressure is on.

In the debut episode, airing this evening, the competition kicks off with the first four contenders stepping into the kitchen. The chefs must first prove their mettle in the infamous Skills Test before proceeding to showcase their culinary finesse in the Signature Menu round.

The first two chefs are put to the test with a challenge set by Monica, who tasks them with preparing and cooking a fillet of brill paired with a turnip garnish and coconut sauce.

Meanwhile, Marcus directs the next two hopefuls to poach and pan-fry a portion of guinea fowl and create a sherry hollandaise, all within the stringent 20-minute timeframe.

As the competition heats up, only the most exceptional chefs will proceed to the quarter-finals, one step closer to claiming the coveted title of MasterChef: The Professionals Champion 2023.

Who are the Heat One contestants on the new season of ‘Masterchef: The Professionals?’

Cameron

Cameron (Image: BBC/Shine TV)

Twenty-five-year-old Cameron, currently the Head Chef at the Cornerstone restaurant, has spent the majority of his culinary career in the picturesque coastal town of Mallaig. Juggling kitchen duties with family responsibilities, Cameron lives with his partner and their two-year-old son, while his mother and brother manage the front of house at the family restaurant.

With a training background under the guidance of Donald Mclean and Gary Phillips, along with stages at The Kitchin and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Cameron has refined his culinary expertise to showcase the best of Scotland's local produce. Emphasizing the importance of family time, Cameron enjoys moments spent with his girlfriend and son. When away from the kitchen, he indulges in his love for running, fishing, and occasionally, a relaxing round of golf.

Catrin

Catrin (Image: BBC/Shine TV)

Catrin, the Head Chef at Bartlett Mitchell, has worked in various culinary environments, ranging from corporate setups to the esteemed corridors of The Goring Hotel. Born and raised in Sweden, Catrin's love for food stems from her childhood, spent cooking alongside her food-loving family.

After a stint at Örebro University, Catrin ventured to the UK, where she has garnered experience at several renowned establishments, cultivating a style characterized by her Swedish roots and a commitment to minimizing waste. Embracing the outdoors with her husband, Catrin often engages in activities such as running and cycling, serving as a refreshing escape from her bustling kitchen routine.

Himanshu

Himanshu (Image: BBC/Shine TV)

The 24-year-old Chef de Partie at Annabel's, Himanshu, carries with him the rich culinary heritage of India, merged with the finesse acquired from his international experiences. Having worked in New Delhi, Dubai, and now London, Himanshu's cooking reflects a harmonious blend of Indian and European flavours.

Himanshu's journey through the culinary world has been shaped by his exposure to various cuisines, including French and Japanese, resulting in a style that showcases the vibrant diversity of his cultural influences. In addition to his passion for food, Himanshu nurtures a deep interest in exploring the diverse culinary landscape of India and enjoys expressing himself through singing and dancing.

Dara

Dara (Image: BBC/Shine TV)

Hailing from a family deeply rooted in the hospitality industry, 24-year-old Sous Chef Dara's culinary journey began in the New Forest, following in the footsteps of his chef father. His devotion to creating modern European cuisine, driven by an appreciation for local produce and foraging, defines his style.

Having worked in various establishments, including 36 on the Quay in Hampshire, Dara has garnered experience ranging from pub kitchens to fine dining restaurants, crafting a style that demonstrates his commitment to using every part of the ingredients he works with. A former rugby player for Richmond RFC, Dara maintains an active interest in sports, often enjoying social time with friends while indulging in the thrill of the game.

When does ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ screen on TV?

