What time is Match Of The Day on tonight - who is hosting BBC flagship football programme this weekend?

2 minutes ago
The Premier League is back this weekend which means Match Of The Day is also back on our screens.

Following an international break last week, club football is back in action with some huge matches on the fixture sheet. Ange Postecoglou is hunting his first win as Nottingham Forest manager as they come up against Chelsea at home.

Elsewhere, Fulham and Arsenal face off in a London derby on Saturday evening at Craven Cottage. Liverpool and Man United strike up rivalries again on Sunday afternoon as Ruben Amorim aims to topple Arne Slot’s men at Anfield.

Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates lead the new series of Match Of The Day. | BBC / Charlie Clift

What time of Match Of The Day on tonight?

Match Of The Day will air at 10.30pm on Saturday, October 18. Saturday night’s show will feature analysis and highlights from matches from the day, including:

Sunday night’s episode will feature the two Premier League fixture taking place on Sunday afternoon. These matches are:

  • Tottenham v Aston Villa
  • Liverpool v Manchester United

Who is hosting Match Of The Day this week?

Gabby Logan will take helm of Match Of The Day on Saturday night. She will be joined by Alan Shearer and Micah Richards for analysis of the day’s matches.

Mark Chapman hosts Sunday’s programme and will be joined by Tory Deeney and Shay Given on Analysis.

