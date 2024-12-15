A Sky Sports star is set to leave the broadcaster to help form a three-person presenting team that will head up Match Of The Day following Gary Lineker’s departure, according to new reports.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Kelly Cates is set to sign for the BBC and join hosts Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan as the replacement for outgoing Gary Lineker. Chapman and Logan both already work with the BBC, presenting parts of the broadcaster’s sports coverage.

Cates, who is daughter of Liverpool and Scotland football legend Kenny Dalglish, will rotate hosting duties of Match Of The Day and Match Of The Day 2 with Chapman and Logan, according to the new reports. Sky are said to be “saddened” by her imminent departure, with the seasoned sports broadcaster becoming a mainstay of Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage.

Both Chapman and Logan have been rumoured names to replace Lineker, after the former footballer announced he was stepping down from the show after 26 years. He will depart the football highlights show at the end of the 2024/25 football season and will no longer present the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards, and is also stepping away from the BBC’s sports coverage as a whole after the 2026 World Cup.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup. After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week.”

Speaking about his deal to host the 2026 World Cup and 2025 FA Cup for the BBC, Lineker: “I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”