Mix Tape: Full tracklist featuring in romantic BBC drama starring Jim Sturgess and Teresa Palmer - listen to the Spotify playlist
The Sheffield-set miniseries, which is based on a novel of the same name by Jane Sanderson, follows music journalist Daniel (Jim Sturgess) as he reaches out to author Alison (Teresa Palmer) years after the pair lost contact following a romance at school.
Daniel and Alison are now separately married with children, with Daniel remaining in Sheffield, while Alison has moved to Australia. The show also features nostalgic flashbacks to the 1980s timeline in which we see a young Daniel (Rory Walton-Smith) and Alison (Florence Hunt) in their school years.
Music is a key part of the series, with Daniel and Alison sharing a love’s young dream connection over their shared love of music. Throughout the story, the pair make mix tapes for each other, filled with some of the biggest and most influential hits of the era. Viewers have been raving over not only the story and stars, but also the atmospheric soundtrack.
Full Mix Tape tracklist
Mix Tape features some classic tunes from the 1980s, with the music in the series telling the love story between Daniel and Alison. Here are the songs that feature in the series:
Episode 1
- Fools Gold - The Stone Roses
- Home is the Range - The Comsat Angels
- Bizarre Love Triangle - New Order
- Fluorescent Adolescent - Arctic Monkeys
- Sweet Tooth Outlaw - The Psychs
- Prize - Kitchens of Distinction
- Northern Sky - Nick Drake
- Late Again - Always
- Road - Nick Drake
- Outro - Jackson Reid Briggs and The Heaters
- Close to Me - The Cure
- Under the Milky Way - The Church
- Some Candy Talking - The Jesus and Mary Chain
- Stephanie Says - The Velvet Underground
Episode 2
- Hit the North (Part 1) - The Fall
- That's When I Think of You - 1927
- Live It Up - Mental As Anything
- Love My Way - The Psychedelic Furs
- Love Song - The Cure
- Tainted Love - Gloria Jones
- The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows - Gang of Youths
Episode 3
- Big Jet Plane - Angus Stone and Julia Stone
- Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
- Something Is - Richard Hawley
- Bizarre Love Triangle - Frente!
Episode 4
- I Fall Apart - Rory Gallagher
- She Is Everything - Blue In Heaven
- Background Check - Display Homes
- I Love You - The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- Live It Up - Mental As Anything
- Lovesong - The Cure
For those who want to listen to the tracklist in full, an official playlist filled with music from the show is available to listen to on Spotify.
Episode three of Mix Tape will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Tuesday, July 22, with the four and final episode set to air at 9pm on Wednesday, July 23. All episodes are available to watch now on the BBC iPlayer.
