Viewers have fallen in love with the story of Daniel and Alison in new BBC drama Mix Tape.

The Sheffield-set miniseries, which is based on a novel of the same name by Jane Sanderson, follows music journalist Daniel (Jim Sturgess) as he reaches out to author Alison (Teresa Palmer) years after the pair lost contact following a romance at school.

Daniel and Alison are now separately married with children, with Daniel remaining in Sheffield, while Alison has moved to Australia. The show also features nostalgic flashbacks to the 1980s timeline in which we see a young Daniel (Rory Walton-Smith) and Alison (Florence Hunt) in their school years.

Music is a key part of the series, with Daniel and Alison sharing a love’s young dream connection over their shared love of music. Throughout the story, the pair make mix tapes for each other, filled with some of the biggest and most influential hits of the era. Viewers have been raving over not only the story and stars, but also the atmospheric soundtrack.

Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess in new BBC romance drama Mix Tape. | BBC/© 2024 SUBOTICA (MIX TAPE) LIMITED, AQF HOLDING PTY LIMITED, FOXTEL MANAGEMENT PTY LTD AND SCREEN NSW

Full Mix Tape tracklist

Mix Tape features some classic tunes from the 1980s, with the music in the series telling the love story between Daniel and Alison. Here are the songs that feature in the series:

Episode 1

Fools Gold - The Stone Roses

Home is the Range - The Comsat Angels

Bizarre Love Triangle - New Order

Fluorescent Adolescent - Arctic Monkeys

Sweet Tooth Outlaw - The Psychs

Prize - Kitchens of Distinction

Northern Sky - Nick Drake

Late Again - Always

Road - Nick Drake

Outro - Jackson Reid Briggs and The Heaters

Close to Me - The Cure

Under the Milky Way - The Church

Some Candy Talking - The Jesus and Mary Chain

Stephanie Says - The Velvet Underground

Florence Hunt and Rory Walton-Smith star as young Alison and Daniel in Mix Tape. | BBC/© 2024 SUBOTICA (MIX TAPE) LIMITED, AQF HOLDING PTY LIMITED, FOXTEL MANAGEMENT PTY LTD AND SCREEN NSW/Leanne Sullivan

Episode 2

Hit the North (Part 1) - The Fall

That's When I Think of You - 1927

Live It Up - Mental As Anything

Love My Way - The Psychedelic Furs

Love Song - The Cure

Tainted Love - Gloria Jones

The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows - Gang of Youths

Episode 3

Big Jet Plane - Angus Stone and Julia Stone

Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division

Something Is - Richard Hawley

Bizarre Love Triangle - Frente!

Episode 4

I Fall Apart - Rory Gallagher

She Is Everything - Blue In Heaven

Background Check - Display Homes

I Love You - The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Live It Up - Mental As Anything

Lovesong - The Cure

For those who want to listen to the tracklist in full, an official playlist filled with music from the show is available to listen to on Spotify.

Episode three of Mix Tape will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Tuesday, July 22, with the four and final episode set to air at 9pm on Wednesday, July 23. All episodes are available to watch now on the BBC iPlayer.