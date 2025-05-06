Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morning Live host Michelle Ackerley revealed some exciting baby news to viewers on today’s show (May 6).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presenter Gethin Jones introduced his co-star as having “some news” to share with viewers. Michelle took a moment during the live daytime show, which airs on BBC one, to share that she was four months pregnant.

She told viewers: “I know I still can’t quite believe it myself, really, very, very happy… it’s just come out slowly but surely. I am four months pregnant.” Michelle, 40, thanked the guests for their celebrations after her announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morning Live host Michelle Ackerley interrupted Tuesday's show to reveal that she is pregnant following infertility issues. | CREDIT LINE:BBC / Attaboy Television ltd

The star, who married Brentford FC performance director Ben Ryan in 2024, also revealed her pregnancy in a post on Instagram. She opened up about the infertility struggles the couple had been experiencing before falling pregnant.

Michelle said: “I can’t believe it’s nearly been a year since getting married and I honestly didn’t think 12 months on that I’d be writing a post sharing that I’m pregnant….

“I know this kind of news can be difficult to read for some so I understand if you would rather scroll past on this. I wanted to share though as my journey with endometriosis and infertility is something I finally felt confident to start speaking about more openly last year - realising how many other women were going through similar experiences.

“Feeling part of a community - especially when it comes to women’s health can really make a difference. Even at the very start of this year I was gearing up for yet another endo procedure and trying to come to terms with the mental & physical impact they can have. It has been quite the emotional rollercoaster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The news of falling pregnant really came as a massive surprise to both of us. We still can’t quite believe it. And so in October, the start of a new chapter begins for @benryan7s and I, albeit with nervous and cautious excitement.”

Michelle’s celebrity friends sent her congratulations, with Morning Live co-star Kimberley Walsh saying: “Aw this is the most amazing news! So happy for you both.” Radio DJ Sara Cox saying: “You’ll be such an awesome mummy, loads of love to the pair of you xxxx Congrats grandma Mavis!”

Strictly star Neil Jones said: “This is such amazing and wonderful news. Congratulations to you both,” while Countryfile presenter Matt Baker added: “Wonderful news sending lots of love Michelle.”