Netflix sitcom Blockbuster follows the trials and tribulations of the staff at the last remaining Blockbuster store

Blockbuster is a new 10-part Netflix comedy series set in the last Blockbuster Video store in the US. As the team try to stay relevant in the world of streaming, the team of misfits rely on their USP, real human interaction.

Blockbuster cast

Who is in the cast of Blockbuster?

Randall Park as Timmy

Timmy is the boss at a Blockbuster video store where he has worked since high school. When the company goes bust, Timmy’s store becomes the last remaining Blockbuster in the country - and he fights tooth and nail to keep it open. Park is known for playing Jimmy Woo in Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp and the series WandaVision. He also played President Kim in the comedy film The Interview, Doctor Stephen Shin in DC movie Aquaman, and voices Pete Doheny in animated series Human Resources.

Melissa Fumero as Eliza

Eliza is a Harvard dropout who returned home to raise a daughter with her husband, though their marriage is breaking down. She helps Timmy in his efforts to keep Blockbuster running. Fumero is best known for playing Amy Santiago in US sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and has voiced Melissa Tarleton in animated Hulu series M.O.D.O.K.

Madeleine Arthur as Hannah

Hannah was home-schooled and has a naive view of the world - she also works at the store and is blindly optimistic that everything will be fine. Arthur previously starred as Chris in the To All the Boys romcom trilogy, and Lavinia Gardner in sci-fi horror Color Out of Space. She also played Nikki Genêt in the dystopian series Snowpiercer.

J.B. Smoove as Percy

Percy is Timmy’s best friend and landlord, and also owns a party store which is located in the same strip mall as the Blockbuster. Smoove played Ray in comedy series The Millers, and Chief Billy Bills in Mapleworth Murders, and Leon in Curb Your Enthusiasm. He has also voiced several roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Frank the Plant in Harley Quinn.

Tyler Alvarez as Carlos

Carlos is a movie buff who feels at home in Blockbuster, but faces immense pressure from his parents to become a successful accountant. His real dream is to pursue a career in filmmaking. Alvarez played Diego Rueda in the family drama Every Which Way and Peter Maldonado in American Vandal. He also played Benny Mendoza in several episodes of Orange Is the New Black, and Malcolm Stone in comedy drama series Never Have I Ever.

Olga Merediz as Connie

Connie is one of the store’s older employees and often drops shocking anecdotes about her wild life. She’s not got a brain for movies, often getting the plots confused and is usually in a state of semi-bewilderment. Merediz has appeared in Orange Is the New Black, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Bounty Hunters. She also featured in the Dinsey animated film Encanto.

Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla

Kayla is Timmy’s teenage daughter, and Timmy hired her as a favour to her father. She is one of the sharper members of staff and keeps the others in line. Fairburn’s previous roles include playing Diamond Brooks in Star Falls, Julia in Endlings, and Holly Hobbie in Piper Parish.

When is Blockbuster on Netflix?

The 10 episode series was released on Netflix on Thursday 3 November - all episodes are available to watch now.

