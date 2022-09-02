YouTube comedy game show No More Jockeys was started by three comedians during lockdown and has gained a cult following

No More Jockeys is a YouTube series started by the comedians and friends Alex Horne, Tim Key, and Mark Watson during lockdown in 2020.

The game was first played by Key and Watson, with Alex Horne narrating, back in 200 when it was called No More Women.

The game was updated and (thankfully) renamed in 2020 and takes place over Zoom with minimal production value.

No More Jockeys set 5

What is No More Jockeys?

The game has a fairly simple premise, players take it in turns to name a person (or named creature) and then exclude a category of things that they fit into.

For instance, may play Lester Piggott, and then say no more jockeys. Players take it in turns to name a person, but if another player believes that they have infringed on one of the excluded categories, they can challenge.

If the challenge is correct, the player who was challenged leaves the game, but if it fails the challenger loses one challenge.

Each player has three challenges to play, but if their third challenge fails, they will be forced to leave the game.

There is also a time limit of 30 seconds in which players must choose a name to play, but this is never observed.

The game is a light-hearted comedy series and therefore the rules are loose and open to interpretation, as are the categories in many cases.

No More Jockeys is scored like tennis, and played in sets - so far Alex has won two sets, has won one set, and Key is yet to win a set - though he did keep a clean sheet over the Christmas special games.

Who stars in No More Jockeys?

Alex Horne

Horne is best known for his role on Taskmaster where he sets challenges for celebrities to complete, often getting involved himself.

Both Watson and Key have taken part in Taskmaster - Watson came joint second place with Sally Phillips in season five and Key came in fourth place on season one.

Horne will also be recognised as a regular Dictionary Corner guest on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and as a contestant on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C.

He started out as the straight man on the show but got progressively more outrageous, playing one game from his bath.

Tim Key

Key is a poet and comedian known for his work alongside Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge on Mid Morning Matters, This Time, and the film Alpha Papa.

He also played Jerry on Peep Show and had a leading role as Gideon Bannister in the comedy series The Witchfinder.

Tim Key and Daisy May Cooper in The Witchfinder

Key won a Perrier Award, the most prestigious comedy prize in the UK in 2009, and brings this up regularly in the show - at one point trying to fit the award up his nose.

Key plays fast and loose in No More Jockeys, regularly forgetting categories including his own, and often playing Wacky Races character Penelope Pitstop for a reason known only to himself.

Mark Watson

Watson is a comedian and novelist who has performed at the Fringe on several occasions since 2001.

He made several appearances on topical comedy show Mock The Week and has also featured on Richard Osman’s House of Games, Would I Lie to You?, and QI.

A fresh faced Mark Watson at Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2007

He has written seven novels and a non-fiction book, Crap at the Environment, which followed his efforts to halve his carbon footprint over the course of a year.

Watson is a strong No More Jockeys Player and is often clinical in his challenges, though is often a victim of his own good nature, letting other players off the hook after clear rule breaches.

When is No More Jockeys set 5 out?

Four sets of No More Jockeys have been played so far - the first episode of set five was released on YouTube on the morning of Friday 2 September.

Episodes will be uploaded to the site weekly, and all previous games can be watched on YouTube on the No More Jockeys channel now.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: