Passenger is the latest drama coming to ITV, the new six-part thriller has been likened to "Stranger Things", and stars an impressive cast including Bafta award-winning Wunmi Mosaku and Shameless's David Threlfall.

Created by Andrew Buchan, the actor best known for his role as Mark Latimer in the ITV drama Broadchurch, the story takes place in the small northern village of Chadder Vale after the mysterious abduction of local girl Katie Wells.

Speaking when the series was announced Buchan said: "I’ve always loved shows where the known collides with the unknown… where you see communities faced with something horrifying and inexplicable, where, as a viewer, you’ve nothing in your kit-bag to explain it."

So, will we be able to get to the bottom of Passenger? Here's everything you need to know about the newest drama on ITV.

What is Passenger about?

The new ITV series is the screenwriting debut for Andrew Buchan, the actor and screenwriter best known for his portrayal of Mark Latimer in the ITV drama Broadchurch.

Here is the synopsis for Passenger: "In the small northern village of Chadder Vale, a close-knit community is sent spinning on its axis following a series of strange and unnatural crimes. After arriving there five years ago, former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa has been searching for that ‘one big crime’, that one challenge that will make her feel alive again.

"Then one night local girl, Katie Wells is mysteriously abducted. Her car is found abandoned and there are traces of blood on the seats. But the village barely has time to register Katie’s disappearance before she reappears the next day, safe and sound. The rest of the villagers ask few questions and life resumes as normal. But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, none of this sits right. As a series of strange happenings and increasingly horrific crimes start unfolding within the village, the residents start resorting to short-sighted theories and blaming outside influences. Riya fights hard to convince the villagers that all is not as it seems. And before long she is drawn into a universe unlike anything she has ever seen."

Is Passenger like Stranger Things?

Passenger has been likened to Stranger Things. Reported by Yahoo UK, David Threlfall who is best known for his role as Frank Gallagher on Shameless, said of Buchan: "He must know what he's writing, and they've commissioned this, so there must be something there. I had no idea what I was involved with but I knew I was on a good ship sailing with a really great bunch of people."

He continued: "I don't really watch a lot of TV unless it's football, but it stands there with things like Stranger Things."

Is there a trailer for Passenger?

Yes, ITV released a trailer ahead of the new series dropping this weekend. You can watch the trailer for Passenger here.

Who is cast in Passenger?

Passenger features an impressive cast, with Bafta award-winning Wunmi Mosaku leading the way as former Met detective Riya Ajunwa, Shameless's David Threlfall starring as Jim Bracknell, with other familiar faces including Call the Midwife's Ella Bruccoleri and Coronation Street's Jack James Ryan.

Here is the full cast line-up for ITV's Passenger:

Wunmi Mosaku as Riya Ajunwa

Rowan Robinson as Katie Wells

David Threlfall as Jim Bracknell

Jo Hartley as Chief Constable Linda Markel

Arian Nik as Nish Chowdry

Ella Bruccoleri as Ali Day

Jack James Ryan as John Trowbridge

Nico Mirallegro as Kane Jackson

Daniel Ryan as Derek Jackson

Barry Sloane as Eddie Wells

Natalie Gavin as Joanne Wells

When can I watch Passenger on ITV?

Passenger will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, March 24 at 9pm. The second episode in the new six-part series will air on Monday, March 25, with the remaining four episodes airing on a weekly basis.