Professor T season 4: release date, plot, cast with Ben Miller and season 3 ending explained
Professor T season 3 has finally wrapped up, with a heart-breaking ending that has left fans of the series reeling. The ITV drama starring Ben Miller as The Professor, has been keeping us on the edge of our seats with viewers warned to “be prepared” for the finale.
But nothing could have prepared us for what was in store, with two huge plot twists shaking the series to its core. Fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Professor T has been renewed for a fourth season, so we will hopefully be able to get some answers.
Speaking after confirming the series was returning, Jo McGrath, executive producer and CCO at production company Eagle Eye, said: "Professor T's unique mix of clever cases, compelling series arcs and an outstanding cast of warm, memorable characters have proven to be a big hit with audiences around the world”. Here’s everything you need to know about Professor T season 4 and what happened in that season 3 finale.
*Warning spoilers for Professor T season 3 finale below
Will there be a Professor T season 4?
Yes, Professor T has been renewed for season 4, according to Variety, it will pick up six months after the season 3 finale, as the police deal with a “dangerous crime wave”. All episodes of Professor T season one to three are available to watch now on ITVX.
What is the release date for Professor T season 4?
The release date for Professor T season 4 has not been confirmed, with filming yet to begin. Fans had to wait a year and a half for Professor T season 3, so if the timeline follows a similar pattern, we hope to see the next season drop on ITV sometime in 2025.
Professor T season 4 cast
Many familiar faces are expected to return, including Ben Miller as The Professor, Barney White as DS Dan Winters, Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest, Juliet Stevenson as Dr Helena Goldberg and Sunetra Sarker as DI Maiya Goswami. Much to the shock of fans, Emma Naomi will not be reprising her role as DS Lisa Donckers following her character’s death in the season 3 finale.
What happened in Professor T season 3 finale?
The finale left us with two huge revelations that have left fans reeling. Firstly, we discover that The Professor’s (Ben Miller) father didn’t die of suicide, but had actually been killed by his mother during one of his drunken outbursts. Speaking in an interview with the Radio Times about the revelation, Miller said: “It's huge. It's seismic because he realises that his mother made a huge sacrifice for him and that he's completely got her wrong, really.”
The finale also saw series favourite DS Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) die after being knocked down by a car whilst out on duty, after being proposed to by her partner DS Dan Winters.
