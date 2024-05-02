Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Professor T season 3 has finally wrapped up, with a heart-breaking ending that has left fans of the series reeling. The ITV drama starring Ben Miller as The Professor, has been keeping us on the edge of our seats with viewers warned to “be prepared” for the finale.

But nothing could have prepared us for what was in store, with two huge plot twists shaking the series to its core. Fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Professor T has been renewed for a fourth season, so we will hopefully be able to get some answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after confirming the series was returning, Jo McGrath, executive producer and CCO at production company Eagle Eye, said: "Professor T's unique mix of clever cases, compelling series arcs and an outstanding cast of warm, memorable characters have proven to be a big hit with audiences around the world”. Here’s everything you need to know about Professor T season 4 and what happened in that season 3 finale.

*Warning spoilers for Professor T season 3 finale below

Will there be a Professor T season 4?

Yes, Professor T has been renewed for season 4, according to Variety, it will pick up six months after the season 3 finale, as the police deal with a “dangerous crime wave”. All episodes of Professor T season one to three are available to watch now on ITVX.

Professor T season 3: Emma Naomi as Lisa Donckers, Barney White as Dan Winters. (Photo: ITV)

What is the release date for Professor T season 4?

The release date for Professor T season 4 has not been confirmed, with filming yet to begin. Fans had to wait a year and a half for Professor T season 3, so if the timeline follows a similar pattern, we hope to see the next season drop on ITV sometime in 2025.

Professor T season 4 cast

Many familiar faces are expected to return, including Ben Miller as The Professor, Barney White as DS Dan Winters, Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest, Juliet Stevenson as Dr Helena Goldberg and Sunetra Sarker as DI Maiya Goswami. Much to the shock of fans, Emma Naomi will not be reprising her role as DS Lisa Donckers following her character’s death in the season 3 finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened in Professor T season 3 finale?

The finale left us with two huge revelations that have left fans reeling. Firstly, we discover that The Professor’s (Ben Miller) father didn’t die of suicide, but had actually been killed by his mother during one of his drunken outbursts. Speaking in an interview with the Radio Times about the revelation, Miller said: “It's huge. It's seismic because he realises that his mother made a huge sacrifice for him and that he's completely got her wrong, really.”