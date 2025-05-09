Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pundit speaking on Fox News, former Trump administration worker Camryn Kinsey, passed out live on air - the show was paused for paramedics to intervene.

A former Trump administration worker passed out while live on Fox News as she spoke about the differences between her former boss and his predecessor, Joe Biden. Viewers were left shocked after Camryn Kinsey suddenly fainted while taking part in a panel show on the conservative broadcaster.

She was acting as an analyst on the Fox News @ Night show on Thursday (May 8) and was discussing ideological differences between the current commander in chief and the former president when, while speaking to Jonathan Junt, she paused mid-sentence and collapsed.

She said, "Ideology is where... It's not about, uh", before her eyes rolled back and and she fell sideways. Host Hunt was left stunned as a crew member rushed to help the stricken pundit.

Fox News pundit Camryn Kinsey passed out live on air | Fox News

"So, we're just gonna get some help for Camryn, lemme come back to Lydia while we get some help for Camryn here," he said, before the show cut to a commercial break, saying: "We're gonna actually, we're gonna go to a break right here. We'll be right back."

No further details of the collapse, or Kinsey's condition, have been released as yet, but after returning from commercials, Hunt told viewers she was alright and being looked after by paramedics.

Horrified viewers took to social media to express their shock and concern, with one posting: "Camryn Kinsey at Fox News just passed out live on TV. They said she was moving and paramedics were attending."

"She's a class act. Hope she's okay," they added, while another called out the host for not reacting faster, saying "why wasn’t Jonathan Hunt’s first reaction to check on her, rather than continue the segment?".

Jeff Rainforth, a guest writer with pro-Trump website Gateway Pundit, said "your first instinct should be to run to a person in this situation".