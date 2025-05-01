Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This final question on Jeopardy! saw a hotel receptionist bag a historic £64,530 - but could you get the correct answer?

Hotel receptionist Ben Jones has become a firm favourite among quiz fans - and a 'hero of the Valleys' - with his performances on ITV show, Jeopardy!. The Welshman's winning streak has seen him rack up thousands to secure the show's biggest ever prize.

Ben made history on game show, hosted by Sir Stephen Fry, after displaying dazzling general knowledge skills as he took on the Jeopardy! board - and fellow contestants across a 10-day streak.

In each episode, in what is a reversal of tradition, competitors take on a Jeopardy! board, made up of answers of differing values, and have to provide the question to win the cash. The person with the most money at the end of the game wins, to return for the following episode in a bid to keep adding to their prize pot.

Ben, 23, secured a double-digit winning streak this week, securing his tenth victory by solving: “Matthew Broderick starred in the title role of the 1980s comedy film Ferris Bueller's Day Off, directed by this man." The answer is below if you would like to try to answer it yourself.

The victory took Ben’s winnings to £64,530 - the biggest amount ever given away on the show, and ranking among the largest ever in an ITV daytime quiz. Scroll down for his correct answer and to see if you were correct too.

Jeopardy! is hosted by Sir Stephen Fry | ITV

Ben correctly answered: “Who is John Hughes?” as the director of the 1980s cult classic movie, Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

However, Ben may not be completely unfamiliar to TV quiz fans, as he has appeared elsewhere before, showing off his talent for teasers, including on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, when he was just 19.

However, he only picked up £8,000, falling at the question; ‘This is Me was a 2018 UK Top 10 single from which recent film?'. He failed to pick the correct answer - The Greatest Showman.

But the bespectacled boffin - who enjoys participating in quizzes during his spare time, as well as on TV - did help his university, Edinburgh, secure victory in the UK version of ACF Winter, which mirrors University Challenge, in 2023.

After his epic run on Jeopardy!, which has only ended with the series, he was hailed by Sir Stephen, who said: "We say goodbye to you because it is the end of the series. That's an amazing thought. It's been a wonderful one, we've had two tremendous champions, but none greater than this young man, who will become a hero of the Valleys I've no doubt."