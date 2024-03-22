The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns, welcoming back fan favourites and introducing two new faces. [Pictured: (L-R) Seema Malhotra, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Sheena Lynch, Rachel Lugo, Paige Chohan, Nicole Sealey, Ell Egar]. Photo by ITV. | ITV

'The Real Houewives of Cheshire' is back and fans can expect to new faces, familiar faces, and lots of drama

The Cheshire housewives are back, and there will be plenty of drama in series 17 of hit reality show 'The Real Housewives of Cheshire'.

Seema Malhotra, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Sheena Lynch, Rachel Lugo and Nicole Sealey return to RHOC, and they'll be joined by new cast members Paige Chohan and Ell Egar. As a group, they are set to make this series one of the most glamorous yet.

So, what can you expect to see in the new series, when can you watch it and who are the new cast members? Here's all you need to know.

What will happen in the new series of ''The Real Housewives of Cheshire'?

The synopsis for the new series reads: "The housewives head to the Lake District for a tranquil trip, but it soon takes a turn, as friendships are challenged and some new personalities cause a stir. Baby news could be the tonic that everyone needs though, as Paige has a big announcement that could bring the girls back together again. But the question is . . . where does Lauren swan off to? Only Big Brother knows. . ."

Simon was a contestant on this year's 'Celebrity Big Brother', but she became the second housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Who are 'The Real Housewives of Cheshire' series 17 cast members?

Along with the eight main cast members, there will also be some familiar faces for regular viewers of the show. Hanna Kinsella, Tanya Bardsley and Ampika Pickston will return as a guest housewives in the series. In 2015, Bardsley was one of the original cast members of the show while Pickston is making her own comeback after seven years away and a brief appearance in 'The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Pride'.

Egar makes her debut this series and is part of the new generation of Cheshire socialites, having grown up in the infamous Golden Triangle. An influencer, model, and fashionista, she boasts close to half a million followers on Instagram and is part of a blended family, as step mum to her partner’s son.

Chohan, who has also appeared on the show before, is back and now as a full time housewife. Not only is she expanding her business, and buying a new house, but she is also expecting her first baby.

Who is Paige Chohan?

Chohan is a 32-year-old entrepreneur, businesswoman and mum-to-be. Viewers may recognise her from the last series when she was introduced as the friend of RHOC stalwart, Seema Malhotra. As well as welcoming viewers back into her Cheshire home Chohan, who is originally from Gloucester, will also introduce fans to her entrepreneur husband Amir Chohan, who she met while studying at the University of Manchester. The show will join the couple six months into Paige’s first pregnancy, sharing precious moments with the expectant parents and family, as they prepare for life as mum and dad. If everything goes to plan, the cameras will be right next to Paige and Amir in the delivery suite as they welcome their new baby into the world too. Speaking about becoming a 'real housewife', Chohan said: “I am so excited to join the show as a fully-fledged housewife. I am keen for people to get to know the real me and I’m really looking forward to lifting the lid on my life, which is filled with love, excitement for the future and plenty of hard work, as both Amir and I run our own businesses.

'The Real Housewives of Cheshire' star Paige Chohan will became an official 'real housewife' in series 17 of the show. Photo by ITV. | ITV

“Since falling pregnant, I have craved a quieter life and have really wanted to surround myself with positive energy. Now I’m so close to my due date, I feel really calm and want to enjoy these precious times with Amir and my family, along with the girls in the show too, who I’ve grown really close to.” Not only will Chohan be sharing her pregnancy on the show, viewers will see her also juggling her busy life as the owner of two businesses. She said: “I’m a real grafter and have worked so hard to grow my businesses. My specialist nail supplies business, Bexy Glow, is about to go global, so it’s a pivotal time to make sure everything is right as we upscale.” She added that she hopes that viewers will fall in love with her personality, traditional family values and stellar work ethic. “We are a modern multicultural family that works extremely hard. Nothing was handed to us on a plate – we both worked for everything we now have. I am so excited to bring our baby into the world with the support of the other housewives and the show.

“I can promise that viewers will get to know me authentically this season, as they come along on this life-altering journey into parenthood while juggling the busy life of an entrepreneur with two growing businesses.”

She is quick to reassure viewers that as a passionate, strong-minded young woman, however, she will continue to stand up for herself and for what’s right. “I won’t suffer fools and will always fight fiercely for my family and my businesses. Viewers glimpsed my sass last season and although I’m calmer and more mature as I prepare for life as a parent, I will continue to speak my mind when it counts.”

'The Real Housewives of Cheshire' star Ell Egar, who is joining the cast of series 17 of the show. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Who is Ell Egar?

Not as much is known about Egar - at least not yet. Other than that she is a personal stylist. She seems to be well-connected in the celeb world and counts famous faces among her 250,000 Instagram followers, including actress Chelsee Healey and former TOWIE star Pia Smith.

When can you watch 'The Real Housewives of Cheshire'?