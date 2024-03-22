Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Billed as 'your new reality obsession', 'The Underdog: Josh Just Win' lands on E4 soon.

According to E4 bosses, they are "throwing out the reality show rule book" with this new show, by giving four celebrities "their toughest TV role yet". So, what exactly is this tough role, who is the underdog Josh, and exactly when can you watch the show? Here's everything you need to know.

What is 'The Underdog: Josh Just Win'?

'The Underdog: Josh Must Win' is a new reality TV series which sees a group of contestants face a series of tasks - and four famous faces control the outcome, unbeknown to them. They have one main goal - and that is to make sure that one particular contestant, named Josh, wins all of the challenges. As the name of the show suggests, Josh is labelled the underdog of the group.

The synopsis for the show reads: "This mammoth new show sees a gorgeous, confident, larger-than-life cast compete in a popularity contest, which they believe is called 'The Favourite' hosted by presenter Nick Grimshaw. They think the winner set to take home £10,000.

"However, amongst the players there is an underdog no one is expecting. His name is Josh. . . What does it take to be popular today? Can the celebrity panel handle the pressure of controlling a show starring real people? This contemporary take on the reality show will make you laugh out loud, and change the rules of the game."

The celeb panels are all hidden away in a secret room, and they have the ability to control what the contestants do in a bid to make sure Josh is voted The Favourite. There's a very important reason why Josh must win as well - every time he’s found to be the ‘Least Favourite’ the prize pot loses £10,000, but if he lands at the top of the Favourite list, that £10,000 gets added back on.

'The Underdog: Josh Must Win' is starting on E4. Pictured are Josh, along with celebrity panel Nick Grimshaw, Amber Rose Gill, Pete Wicks and Vicky Pattison. Photo by Channel 4.

Who are the celebrity panel on 'The Underdog: Josh Just Win'?

Tasked with controlling this unique reality show is Nick Grimshaw, Amber Rose Gill, Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks. They will do everything they can to influence the game – by setting tasks, introducing jaw-dropping format twists, mastering the art of manipulation and using all they’ve learnt about reality shows and popularity to ensure Josh’s triumph at every turn.

Who is Josh on 'The Underdog: Josh Just Win'?

Not much is known about Josh at the moment. All we do known is that he's been described as an "unconvential" reality TV star. Pattison told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I'm just raring for people to see all of these incredible characters, to get to know Josh and love them like we do. And to watch something new. It's time. The reality TV world was ready for something new."

Wicks said in the same interview that believes it's time for a "new type of reality star". "I think reality TV follows a lot of the same formats now and you get a lot of the same people," he explained. "I think this was an opportunity for a brand new type of reality star to come to the forefront and it's about time because it kind of makes you think about who you are and being authentic."

Does Josh know he's on 'The Underdog: Josh Just Win'?

Josh is as in the dark about what show he is actually on as his fellow contestants. The synopsis contines: "Whilst all the players (including Josh) believe they are battling it out to be the most popular, and win a cash prize on 'The Favourite', what none of them know is that living next door is a group of celebrities, masterminding their own game of strategy, and doing everything they can to ensure that Josh. Must. Win – without blowing their cover."

So, viewers can expect to see Josh looking just as confused as everyone else about his surprising winning streak.

Who are the other contestants on 'The Underdog: Josh Just Win'?

In the first episode of the show nine contestants, including Josh, are seen entering a mansion believing that they're taking part in a popularity contest called 'The Favourite'. No information has been released about the other eight contestants yet so we'll have to wait until it airs to find out more about them.

When can you watch 'The Underdog: Josh Just Win'?