BBC gay dating show ‘I Kissed A Boy’ will return for a second series - and it will air soon.

The UK’s first ever gay dating show is returning to BBC Three in the coming days after a smash hit debut series won heaps of praise from fans.

In a post on X, the broadcaster first announced season 2 would be coming soon at the end of April. “Heard you were ready for another hot queer summer?” a message on the official BBC Three account read. Now, the official launch date for the series has been announced - and it’s super soon. Keep reading to find out exactly when it is, and also who is in the cast.

Host Dannii Minogue said about the new series: “I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open. There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love

“These boys are brave and open hearted, and here for love. I love how they all went at their own pace, but made the absolute most out of three sun filled weeks in the stunning surrounds of Puglia in Italy. It all starts with the romantic setting of the masseria and lots of sunshine. The escape from phones, texting and swiping on apps really helps encourage deep and real conversation. I just help it all move along and hope for a lasting match.

“Our show is a celebration of love for the LGBTQIA+ community. I think it is a great example of how people can blossom when they feel safe and supported.”

It was 2023 when BBC Three launched the UK’s first gay dating show to a fantastic reception. Then, last year, the celebration of queer love continued with the huge success of the UK’s first lesbian dating show ‘I Kissed a Girl’, which has also been exceptionally well received.

The I Kissed a Boy series 2 cast. Photo by BBC. | BBC

The format sees 10 singles, who are matched up, meet for the first time . . . with a kiss. No small talk. No swiping on apps. Just one kiss to test out their chemistry straight away. Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love?

‘I Kissed A Boy’ promises to “serve joy, entertainment and a sparkling soundtrack full of gay anthems”, according to the BBC. It’s the ground-breaking show that celebrates the queer community and invites all viewers to join the party. For the second time, the show will also be voiced by actor and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Layton Williams.

Who is in the ‘I Kissed a Boy’ series 2 cast?

The series 2 cast is as follows:

Adam, 27

A marketing and brand manager form Reading

Adam, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC. | BBC

When it comes to boys, emotional intelligence is really important to Adam, as is someone who’s not afraid to speak their mind. Adam’s last serious relationship ended about four years ago and he’s ready to find love again.

Aron, 27

A civil servant and cheerleading coach from Croydon

Aron, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Aron is ambitious, focussed and has a strong sense of who he is but growing up as a gay man in a traditional West African household was not without its challenges. He came out to his mum and his wider family at 21 years old and feels fortunate that they’re accepting and supportive of him. But it wasn’t until he went to university, that Aron really began to refine his “queer blackness”.

Callum, 27

An administrator from St Leonard’s on Sea, Hastings

Callum, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC. | BBC

When it comes to dating, Callum’s either all in, or all out. Callum admits he can be jealous and doesn't think his man should be giving any other guy attention. He doesn’t like to follow the rules and is quick-witted with his comebacks. Callum describes himself as, ‘chaotic, cheeky and strong minded.’

Jack D, 26

A hospital pharmacist from Glasgow

Jack D, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC. | BBC

A self-confessed serial dater, Jack is looking to take himself off the market and find a man who he can share a ‘nice pastry and a pint with’. An ally in his own community, Jack likes to be open-minded and down to earth.

Jack S, 22

A banking advisor from Wigan

Jack S, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Jack is a hopeless romantic who has been brought up by strong women. He’s had three relationships and a few situationships and admits to always chasing after the bad boys. He wants to break that chain and meet someone with a good heart who will accept him unconditionally.

Jas, 27

A finance analyst from Glasgow

Jas, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC | BBC

Jas wants to find a husband and dreams of getting married. In Jas’ culture it would be disrespectful to his parents to bring someone home who wasn’t the end game. “I want a Punjabi wedding! Once you commit, you commit. My parents have done the same,” he said.

Jordan B, 25

A retail store manager from the Lake District

Jordan B, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Jordan plans to walk into the masseria oozing confidence as the total package but also wants to use the experience to learn more about himself and takes risks. He describes himself as a heartbreaker who isn’t short of any offers from suitors. When it comes to getting what he wants, he will make every effort to get it.

Jordon R, 27

A sales manager from Leeds

Jordon R, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Jordon wants to explore a dating world that doesn’t involve guys who aren’t emotionally available. Jordon has dated but has never had a proper boyfriend or been in love. He admits to letting people only get to know him at surface level and struggles to truly open up and allow people to get to know the real him.

Lars, 23

A hotel receptionist from Wolverhampton

Lars, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Lars will be the first trans person to appear on the show, after spending the first 16 years of his life as a girl. He is a hopeless romantic, sick of the single life and after learning so much from his first love break up, is ready to find his person. He wants to be a part of this experience to push himself into meeting someone face to face without phones or other distractions.

Rory, 22

A mental health support worker from Galway, Ireland

Rory, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Rory is looking to leave the Emerald Isle behind for a summer of love in Italy. In the masseria he says there is a high possibility he will end up being a bit of a Casanova and use his Irish charm to woo the boys. He likes to observe and figure people out before making a move romantically.

Ruben, 24

An artist and designer from London

Ruben, a cast member of series 2 of BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy. Photo by BBC. | BBC

When it comes to relationships, Ruben’s have been short-lived since the breakup of his first serious relationship three years ago. He has been single ever since and is scared of being vulnerable and letting someone in but he’s hoping that his time in the masseria will flip the script, as he’s set an intention to leave with a boyfriend.

When will ‘I Kissed a Boy’ series 2 be on?

I Kissed a Boy will air on Sunday, (May 11), at 9pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

I Kissed a Boy series one is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer while we wait for the launch of series 2.