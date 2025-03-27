Television personality Scotty T has been dropped from Geordie Shore following his recent drug-driving scandal.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Scott Timlin, returned to the reality show franchise for the first time since 2022 for the most recent series, which aired its finale earlier this month. It has now been reported that Timlin has been axed from the next series of the show after being convicted of driving under the influence of drugs.

The TV star pleaded guilty to two counts of driving with a controlled drug in his body above a certain limit last month. He was stopped in Newcastle in October 2024, with the court told that Timlin was three times over the cocaine limit.

Geordie Shore star Scotty T has reportedly been dropped from the reality TV show following his conviction for driving under the influence of drugs. | Getty Images

The Celebrity Big Brother winner was banned from driving for one year and fined £330. A source has now told The Sun that the scandal has cost him his role on Geordie Shore.

The source said: “Scotty T will not be back for the next series of Geordie Shore, which starts filming later this spring. While the Geordie Shore cast have never been expected to be squeaky clean, bosses couldn’t stand by his recent off screen antics.

“At the end of the day, it’s not a good look for the show or MTV if they endorse cast members who drive whilst under the influence of illegal drugs. They had no choice but to not ask him back for the next run. If he cleans up his act, there is always the chance he could return in the future, but right now, the show is moving forward without him.”

Scotty joined the show in its third series as a guest star before joining as a full cast member the following series. He was first axed by Geordie Shore bosses in 2017 before returning in late 2018. He rejoined the show a second time for its reunion series in 2022, before appearing in the most recent installment.