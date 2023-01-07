Highlights to watch this weekend include Amazon Prime’s The Rig, Prince Harry: The Interview on ITV, and adult animated Disney+ comedy series Koala Man

Steven Ross, NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer, offers up recommendations for what to watch on TV and streaming services in the coming week. Weekend Watch is the sister podcast to Screen Babble. Weekend Watch takes a look at all the new and returning shows airing in the UK in the upcoming week and highlights the ones that are worth your time.

This week’s highlights include Amazon Prime’s The Rig, an ‘evocative thriller’ which landed on the streaming service on Friday 6. The series follows the crew of a Scottish oil rig who find themselves cut off from all communication mainland by a mysterious fog - they must fight to find a way home whilst managing environmental pressures, mounting paranoia and rising tensions. All six episodes are available to watch now.

Advertisement

Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton in The Rig, wearing an orange boiler suit and surrounded by pipes (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

In Prince Harry: The Interview, the Duke of Sussex sits down with ITV political reporter and News at 10 presenter Tom Bradby. The interview, which will see Harry speak about his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III, will air on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 8 January - it is 95 minutes long. The special will also be available to watch on ITVX shortly after it first airs.

Advertisement

Also coming on Sunday is season six of Channel 4 competition series The Great Pottery Throw Down. Hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney, the show sees 12 amateur potters take part in creative potting challenges at the Gladstone Pottery Museum in Stoke-on-Trent. The series begins airing at 7.45pm on 8 January with episodes airing at the same time weekly. Episodes will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast

Koala Man

Advertisement

.

Animated Disney+ series Koala Man follows an everyday family man from an Australian suburban town who has a not so secret identity. Koala Man takes on petty crime in his small town, but things get very weird when cosmic powers pay a visit. The series contains eight episodes and the full season will land on Disney+ on Monday 9 January.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the latest PLL spin-off show will begin airing on BBC One from Tuesday 10 January at 10.40pm. The slasher series follows a group of young women in Millwood, Pennsylvania who are tormented by an adversary known only as A who is punishing them for sins their mothers committed more than 20 years before. The show is already available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

How to listen to new episodes of Mini Babble