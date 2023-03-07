Season 2 of steamy Netflix romantic drama Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos

Sex/Life has returned for a second season, and given how popular the first instalment was, it’s little surprise. Season one of the steamy romantic drama was watched by 67 million households within the first four weeks of its release on Netflix.

The second season of the show landed on Netflix last week and is currently at the number one spot on the site’s Top 10 shows list in the UK, ahead of drama series Outer Banks, reality show Next in Fashion, and Chris Rock comedy special, Selective Outrage.

Season two of Sex/Life picks up right where the first season ended, with Billie arriving at Brad’s apartment. Over the season she struggles to juggle her double life, one with her husband and children, and the other with boyfriend Brad.

Meanwhile, Billie’s husband, Cooper, who seems to be pursuing a relationship with his coworker in the wake of his failed marriage. Billie’s friend Sasha sees the empire that she has built threatened when a former lover comes back into her life.

Adam Demos as Brad Simon and Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly

Who is in the cast of Sex/Life?

Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly

Billie is a suburban mother two who begins to long for the wilder days of her past when her marriage begins to fall apart. Shahi previously starred in drama series Chicago Fire, Reverie, City on a Hill, and DC blockbuster Black Adam.

Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly

Cooper is Sarah’s husband and the father of her children - but as their marriage crumbles he also looks for love elsewhere. Vogel previously starred as Barbie in Stephen King drama mystery Under the Dome, and Adam Dalton in action drama The Brave. He has also appeared in the films The Help, Battle of the Sexes, and Fantasy Island.

Adam Demos as Brad Simon

Brad is Billie’s lover, and following his proposal in the season one finale, it looks like their relationship is about to get much more serious. Demos has starred in the drama UnREAL and Janet King, and the films Cooper Up, Falling in Love, and A Perfect Pairing.

Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow

Sasha Snow is Billie’s best friend who has found success through her writing. Odette had small roles in the shows Elementary, Instinct, and Blindspot. She has also appeared in the films Boogie and The Independent.

Other cast in season two of Sex/Life include:

Darius Homayoun as Majid

Phoenix Reich as Hudson

Jonathan Sadowski as Devon

Li Jun Li as Francesca

Samy Osman as Alex

Sofia Galasso as Hannah

Craig Bierko as Mick

Wallis Day as Gigi

Dylan Bruce as Spencer

Is there a trailer for Sex/Life season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Sex/Life season 2 on Netflix?

All of Sex/Life season two landed on Netflix on Thursday 2 March - there are six episodes in season two and eight episodes in the first season.

