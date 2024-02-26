Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New historical drama series Shogun on Disney+ is an action packed account of one of the biggest turning points in Japanese history. The 10 part series premieres with two episodes on the platform on Tuesday February 27, with later episodes coming weekly.

Shogun is based on James Clavell’s historical fiction novel of the same name, published in 1975, which has gone on to sell more than 15 million copies. The book was previously adapted into a five part series in 1980 with Seven Samurai star Toshirô Mifune.

With the new series about to come out, we look at the history of the shoguns in Japan, the role they played in society, and their relationship with the infamous samurai.

What was a shogun in Japan?

A shogun was the military commander in Japan during the feudal era - it was an hereditary position which gave the shogun effective control of the country. Shoguns had a number of vassals, known as daimyo, they were powerful lords who supported the shogun in matters of war and politics.

Japan had an emperor as the official ruler of the country for thousands of years, who was supposed to have control over the shogun. However, during the feudal era, which began in the late 12th century, the power of the emperor diminished and the shogun became the true ruler, with the emperor holding only symbolic power.

The Tokugawa family held power in Japan from the start of the 17th century - during a period known as the Tokugawa Shogunate - Tokugawa Yoshinobu was the last shogun as the position was abolished during the Meiji Restoration in 1867-8, when the emperor was once again made the supreme ruler.

Emperor Hirohito was the last powerful emperor of Japan - he was worshipped as a god but following the defeat of Japan in the Second World War, he renounced his divinity. Japan still has an emperor, the post is currently held by Hirohito’s grandson Naruhito, but it is now a purely symbolic position once more.

What is the difference between a shogun and a samurai?

Whilst samurai are popular in western culture than the shogun, they were far less powerful. A shogun existed at the very top of the Japanese military, whilst the samurai were an elite class of soldiers.

The could only be one shogun at any time as they were the commander in chief of the military and the country, whereas up to around 10% of the population would have been samurai.

Is Disney+ Shogun series accurate?

Disney+ series Shogun is loosely based on historical events - it is set in 1600, at the start of a major civil war that would establish the Tokugawa Shogunate.

