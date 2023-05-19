Arriving hot on the heels of popular Asian sensations to drop on Netflix like Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead comes Siren: Survive The Island, a new reality TV show which is set to get the adrenaline pumping.

The grimy combat extravaganza, which is written by Chae Jin-ah, is a high-stakes reality show that pits 24 women with extraordinary physical capabilities and skills to fight for survival on a remote island.

Six teams are formed on their professions which ranges from police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stunt women. The aim is simply for them to prove whose best as they lock horns in this South Korean blockbuster.

Giving a short but sweet teaser of the show, the synopsis on Netflix reads: "24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island."

In terms of the two dozen contestants taking part in the survival contest, very little is known about them. But as soon as the first episode drops, more information is sure to be made available. Here is what we know about Siren: Survive the Island on Netflix so far.

Siren: Survive the Island release date and time on Netflix

Female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stunt women fight for survival on Netflix's Siren: Survive The Island - Credit: Netflix

The reality series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix from Tuesday, 30 May 2023. It is expected to drop at 8 am UK time, 12 am PT, 3 am ET.

Is there a Siren: Survive the Island trailer and how to watch it

