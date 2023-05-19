For the curious.
Siren: Survive the Island: what is the new South Korean survival reality show coming to Netflix - release date

Female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stunt women fight for survival on a remote island

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
2 hours ago

Arriving hot on the heels of popular Asian sensations to drop on Netflix like Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead comes Siren: Survive The Island, a new reality TV show which is set to get the adrenaline pumping.

The grimy combat extravaganza, which is written by Chae Jin-ah, is a high-stakes reality show that pits 24 women with extraordinary physical capabilities and skills to fight for survival on a remote island.

Six teams are formed on their professions which ranges from police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stunt women. The aim is simply for them to prove whose best as they lock horns in this South Korean blockbuster.

Giving a short but sweet teaser of the show, the synopsis on Netflix reads: "24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island."

In terms of the two dozen contestants taking part in the survival contest, very little is known about them. But as soon as the first episode drops, more information is sure to be made available. Here is what we know about Siren: Survive the Island on Netflix so far.

Siren: Survive the Island release date and time on Netflix

Female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stunt women fight for survival on Netflix's Siren: Survive The Island - Credit: NetflixFemale police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stunt women fight for survival on Netflix's Siren: Survive The Island - Credit: Netflix
Female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stunt women fight for survival on Netflix's Siren: Survive The Island - Credit: Netflix

The reality series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix from Tuesday, 30 May 2023. It is expected to drop at 8 am UK time, 12 am PT, 3 am ET.

Is there a Siren: Survive the Island trailer and how to watch it

To tease fans and build anticipation ahead of its release, Netflix has unveiled two different trailers for Siren: Survive the Island. One is more of a teaser at 41 seconds long while the other is just over a minute, casting picturesque views of the remote island, dirty and grimy scenes of the survivalists trying their best to survive, and violent up close and personal fights, battles and challenges. Visit the Netflix website to watch the trailers.

Related topics:2023NetflixSquid GameSoldiers