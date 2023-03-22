Soccer AM has been hosted by the likes of Russ Williams, Helen Chamberlain and Tim Lovejoy in the past

Soccer AM presenters. (Getty/Adope/Stock/ graphic Mark Hall National World)

Soccer AM helped launch the careers of presenters such as Russ Williams, Helen Chamberlain, and Tim Lovejoy.

However, after nearly 30 years on the air it appears that Soccer AM is coming to an end and staff were reportedly told on Tuesday 21 March that the show is wrapping up at the end of the current season with just 10 episodes remaining.

Since it first hit TV screens in 1995, the popular football show has given viewers some great memories. But where are the original presenters of Soccer AM now? Here is everything you need to know.

Soccer AM presenters: where are they now?

Russ Williams: 1995-1996

Russ Williams was the original male presenter in the first ever series of Soccer AM from 1995-96.

Williams is a die-hard fan of Tottenham Hotspur who rose to prominence as a radio DJ on Newcastle’s Metro Radio, London’s Capital Radio and Virgin Radio.

Williams hosted Soccer AM alongside popular presenter Helen Chamberlain who became synonymous with the show during her run as presenter.

The 61-year-old left Soccer AM in 1996 after just one season but he has continued to work in football after leaving the show.

Williams was a commentator for ITV’s broadcasting of the Premier League footage from 2001 to 2004 and he has also hosted Saturday Scoreboard for Talksport. He currently works as a radio presenter for Nation Radio UK.

Helen Chamberlain - 1995-2017

Helen Chamberlain presented Soccer AM for 22 years. (Getty Images)

Helen Chamberlain was one of Soccer AM’s most popular presenters and she hosted the show every Saturday morning from 1995 for 22 years before leaving in 2017.

Chamberlain began her career as a presenter on Children’s TV channel Nickelodeon and also worked on Channel 4 breakfast shows - The Big Breakfast and RI:SE.

Chamberlain has mostly disappeared from the TV screens since leaving Soccer AM and she rescues animals on her farm. In 2020 she told The Athletic: “I spent nearly half of my life sitting on that sofa. I was there for nearly 23 years. That’s a long time to have any job, never mind a job in broadcasting. I had the farm to see to. I wanted to rescue more dogs and breed sheeps and chickens. So I don’t have time for Saturday mornings anymore.”

Tim Lovejoy: 1996 - 2007

Tim Lovejoy formed a memorable partnership with Helen Chamberlain during his time on Soccer AM (Getty Images)

Tim Lovejoy joined Soccer AM in 1996 after working on the Big Breakfast Show and he went on to form an iconic partnership with Helen Chamberlain on the Saturday sofa.

Lovejoy left Soccer AM in 2007 and went on to create Channel Bee, an internet television channel. Lovejoy began hosting the Saturday morning BT Sports Panel in 2013 which follows a similar pattern to Soccer AM. He also fronts Sunday Brunch on Channel 4 alongside co-host Simon Rimmer.

Andy Goldstein: 2007-2008

Andy Goldstein had big boots to fill when he replaced Tim Lovejoy as the host of Soccer AM in 2007. Goldstein had formerly been the host of Soccer AM’s spin off All-Sports Show from 2004 to 2007 where he also replaced Lovejoy.

Goldstein spent just one season on the Saturday sofa from 2007 until 2008. The British presenter is best known for being a presenter on TalkSport and he regularly hosts the midweek afternoon show from 9am until 4pm on Monday to Friday.

Max Rushden: 2008-2015

Former BBC London and TalkSport presenter Max Rushden became the long term presenter of Soccer AM after Andy Goldstein’s brief stint. Rushden became very popular with fans and stayed on the air alongside Helen Chamberlain until 2015.

Since leaving the show, Rushden has hosted The Fantasy Football Club before returning to TalkSport to host The Warm Up. Rushden now fronts the Guardian’s Football Weekly podcast and he also covers European football coverage for Australian broadcaster Stan Sport.

Lloyd Griffith: 2017-2019

Lloyd Griffith is an English singer, comedian and presenter from Grimsby and he spent two seasons with Soccer AM from 2017 until 2019. Griffith rose to fame on the BBC Three show Taxi to Training which saw him interview a range of footballers such as Troy Deeney, Dele Alli and Asmir Begovic as they travelled to training.

In recent years Griffith has played as a goalkeeper for the semi-professional football club Hashtag United and he has also appeared as a host on the YouTube channel Football Republic. He also appeared in the first series of the popular football comedy series Ted Lasso in 2020.

John Fendley: 2015 - Present

John Fendley, often referred to as ‘Fenners’ is a British TV presenter who has hosted Soccer AM since 2015. He replaced Max Rushden in 2015 and has been an ever-present on the show for the last eight years.

Fendley works in a variety of roles within Sky Sports and he is an occasional feature reporter in the build up to games on Sky Sports news show Soccer Saturday. He also co-presented The Fantasy Football Club alongside former Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

Jimmy Bullard: 2017-Present

Former footballer Jimmy Bullard is the current host of Soccer AM (Getty Images)

Former footballer Jimmy Bullard has been the host of Soccer AM since 2017 and he replaced long term host Helen Chamberlain.

Bullard played the majority of his career in England’s top two divisions for the likes of Wigan Athletic, Fulham and Hull City and he was regarded as a set piece specialist throughout his career before retiring in 2012.