Roy Hodgson becomes Crystal Palace manager following sacking of Patrick Vieira. His contract runs until the end of the season

Roy Hodgson has come out of retirement after being appointed as Crystal Palace manager on a deal until the end of the season. Patrick Vieira was sacked by the club on Friday after a winless 2023. Palace’s next six games are against sides in the bottom nine, with just two of their remaining 10 games versus teams in the top half.

This will be familiar ground for Hodgson as the former England manager was in charge at Selhurst Park between 2017 and 2021 before announcing his retirement from management. He was tempted back into the game last year as he took charge at Watford between January and May but left following the club’s relegation. Hodgson also played for the club growing up and was part of their youth academy but could never break into the first team and at the age of 23, trained for his full coaching badge.

Paddy McCarthy, who took interim charge against Arsenal on Sunday, has been named assistant manager with Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach. Dean Kiely will remain in his position as goalkeeping coach.

What has been said?

“I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club,” said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

“We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”

Roy Hodgson with Crystal Palace in 2021

Roy Hodgson has said: “It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.”

Hodgson’s first game back in charge will be against Leicester City on April 1. He has had a long managerial career which has included spells with Inter Milan, Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool, West Brom and Palace.

What is Roy Hodgson’s managerial career?

Hodgson has been in management since 1976 where he worked at Halmstads BK in Sweden. He went on to work at Bristol City, Malmo FF, Switzerland, Blackburn Rovers, Udinese, Finland, Fulham, Liverpool, West Brom as well as the England national squad.

Hodgson managed the Three Lions between 2012 and 2016. They failed to get out of their group at the 2014 World Cup before being knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland, as Hodgson resigned shortly after. He has an overall win percentage of 42.9 with his best record coming at Malmo between 1985 and 1989 where he secured a win percentage of 59.4.

How old is Roy Hodgson?

Hodgson, 75, has broken his own record as becoming the Premier League’s oldest manager. During his first stint at Palace, Hodgson broke Bobby Robson’s long-standing record of managing a team at the age of 71 years and 198 days.

