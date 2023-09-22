Director Hwang Jun-hyuk described Song of the Bandits as ‘a historical drama that combines a western genre action with an Asian hero’

Song of the Bandits is the latest Korean drama to drop on Netflix.

Set in the 1920s, the 9-part series combines a western with a Korean period drama which depicts the struggles for independence and survival during the occupation of Japan.

The series sees director Hwang Jun-hyuk and scriptwriter Han Jung-hoo reunite for the first time since their 2017 crime action series Bad Guys 2. It also boasts an impressive cast with Kim Nam-gil and Seohyun leading the line-up.

During the press conference for the series in Seoul this week, Hwang explained how they combined the western and action genres together. He said: “I would say his piece will have a style that you’ve never seen before. It’s a historical drama that combines a western genre action with an Asian hero to deliver a new kind of catharsis”.

So, when can you watch Song of the Bandits on Netflix, what it is about and who stars in the Korean drama? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Song of the Bandits?

Song of the Bandits will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 22 September.

What is Song of the Bandits about?

Song of the Bandits is set in 1920s Korea and depicts the struggles for independence and survival during the occupation of Japan.

The official Netflix plot for the Korean-language series reads: “Set in lawless 1920’s Gando with China’s land, Japan’s money, and Joseon’s people, this action thriller tells the story of those who have come together to protect their loved ones and home.”

(L to R) Kim Nam-gil as Lee Yoon, Yoo Jae-myung as Choi Choong-soo in Song of the Bandits (Photo: Yu Ara/Netflix)

Speaking in the Korea Times, director Hwang spoke about how the period series would show the painful history of occupation as well as combine features of the action genre.

Hwang said: “The period series set during the Japanese imperialism era is made with a sense of gravity. This story holds the fundamental theme and at the same time, will give you the catharsis of the action genre … The sentiment and pain of losing one’s homeland runs throughout the series.

“For the western genre, there are certain scenes that audiences expect. It will not only satisfy this but it also has Asian-style charms. So you will see action scenes that blend Western and Eastern allure.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer for Song of the Bandits, you can watch it below.

Cast Song of the Bandits

Song of the Bandits features an impressive cast including Kim Nam-gil and singer and actress Seohyun.

Speaking about the sense of responsibility for portraying the role Seohyun said: “As I portrayed Hee-shin’s emotion, I felt a huge responsibility.” She continued: “I thought I should hold on to the depth of the emotion. I tried to build layers of the pain of the era inside me, rather than expressing it as simple sorrow.”

Here is the full cast line-up for Netflix’s Song of the Bandits: