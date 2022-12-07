Season 5 of BBC crime series Strike,Troubled Blood, based on J.K. Rowling’s novel, stars Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger

In their latest case, detectives Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott are tasked with solving a cold case. The pair are asked by a woman to investigate the disappearance of her mother, a GP who went missing in 1974.

This is Strike’s first cold case, but he’s not put off by the challenge, As he and Robin delve deeper into the case Strike finds himself risking his life as he pursues a violent suspect. Their investigations will take the pair to an imprisoned serial killer, and they begin to believe that the murderer they are after may be connected to several other disappearances.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger in Troubled Blood

Is Troubled Blood based on a book?

Troubled Blood is based on the Strike series by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. She wrote the Strike series under the pen name Robert Galbraith, and the first novel in the series, The Cuckoo’s Calling, was adapted into a BBC series in 2017.

Three more seasons of the show based on the series have been released - The Silkworm, Career of Evil, and Lethal White. Each season follows a different case investigated by Strike and Robin. The fifth book in the series Troubled Blood, was released in 2020.

Rowling has published one more book in the series, The Ink Black Heart, which came out this year. The novel follows an investigation into the murder of a woman who was persecuted by a mysterious online figure.

Rowling stated after the first novel had been published that she planned to write at least 10 more, meaning that another seven novels could be in the works.

Who is in the cast of Troubled Blood?

Tom Burke returns in the role of Cormoran Strike, the detective with a rough past who frequently finds himself risking death to crack cases. Burke’s film roles include appearances in Mank, The Wonder, and Living, and he also starred as Rebrov in fantasy series The Lazarus Project.

Holliday Grainger also returns as Robin Ellacott, Strike’s salaried assistant detective. She is known for her roles in films The Riot Club, and Cinderella, and thriller series The Capture.

Other Troubled Blood include Kerr Logan as Robin’s ex-husband Matthew Cunliffe, Christina Cole as Izzy Chiswell, Ben Crompton as Shanker, Abigail Lawrie as Margot Bamborough, Jess Impiazzi as Gloria Conti, and Jack Morris as Steve Douthwaite.

Where is Troubled Blood filmed?

The fifth series of Strike is set largely in Cornwall - Cormoran is visiting his sick aunt there when he is approached with a new case. The series was filmed in March on location in Cornwall. Some scenes were shot in the fishing village of St Mawes and coastal town of Falmouth.

Other filming locations for the series include North Parade Hotel and Skegness Station in Lincolnshire.

When is the Troubled Blood release date?

Troubled Blood will be released on BBC One on Sunday 11 December at 9pm, with the second episode released on Monday 12 December at 9pm. There are four episodes in the series - the final two episodes will be released at the same time on 18 and 19 December.