Sunday Brunch presenter Tim Lovejoy apologises for lewd blunder amid guest complaints
Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy was left rather red-faced after pleasantries with one of his guests turned into an embarrassing moment.
Alongside co-host Simon Rimmer, Lovejoy was joined on the Channel 4 programme by by Jess Glynne, Sue Perkins, Sophie Thompson, Josh Widdicombe and Jason Fox for today’s (April 28) show. But it was his exchange with the latter that left fans - and others in the studio - both chuckling to themselves and chastising the presenter.
Lovejoy congratulated Fox on his recent marriage to partner Jules. The SAS: Who Dares Wins star held a lavish ceremony in September last year as the two celebrated their elopement. The presenter then asked Fox what he got up to on holiday - perhaps forgetting it was his honeymoon.
With a wry smile on his face, Fox simply said: “It was my honeymoon.”
Cue raucous laughter from guests and production crew alike, with comedian Perkins adding: “Come on guys, not while I'm eating!” Meanwhile Tim, who was clearly blushing, decided it would be time to move onto a different discussion topic.
Meanwhile, Rimmer talked about how he was invited to the first Northern Music Awards earlier this month - and how his tastes in music have evolved. Speaking to the Mirror, he said: “I think the older I get, then the more varied my musical tastes go, and we're very lucky on Sunday brunch that we have such a diverse range of acts. For example, we had Ride on last weekend, who I hadn't really listened to since the nineties, and they're got a new album out and it's fantastic.”
