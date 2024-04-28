Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy was left rather red-faced after pleasantries with one of his guests turned into an embarrassing moment.

Alongside co-host Simon Rimmer, Lovejoy was joined on the Channel 4 programme by by Jess Glynne, Sue Perkins, Sophie Thompson, Josh Widdicombe and Jason Fox for today’s (April 28) show. But it was his exchange with the latter that left fans - and others in the studio - both chuckling to themselves and chastising the presenter.

Lovejoy congratulated Fox on his recent marriage to partner Jules. The SAS: Who Dares Wins star held a lavish ceremony in September last year as the two celebrated their elopement. The presenter then asked Fox what he got up to on holiday - perhaps forgetting it was his honeymoon.

With a wry smile on his face, Fox simply said: “It was my honeymoon.”

Cue raucous laughter from guests and production crew alike, with comedian Perkins adding: “Come on guys, not while I'm eating!” Meanwhile Tim, who was clearly blushing, decided it would be time to move onto a different discussion topic.

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox had everyone chortling over his cheeky comment.